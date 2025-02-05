The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, but the departure of Sidney Crosby in the third period after a collision with Luke Hughes and Erik Haula was arguably the most concerning moment of the game for Pittsburgh fans.

The collision took place with just over 13 minutes to go in the third period with the Penguins down 2-1. Crosby, the Penguins' captain, missed a portion of the third period before returning shortly after Kevin Hayes tied the game. Calming some concerns, Crosby returned to the ice to a loud ovation, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

Crosby went on to play a long shift in overtime, nearly setting up Bryan Rust for what would have been a game-winning goal for the Penguins. The loss was a rough one for the Penguins, but Crosby returning to the ice was good news not only for them, but for Team Canada in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

However, it was revealed that Crosby will miss practice on Wednesday by Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, according to Rob Rossi of The Athletic. It will be worth monitoring the reasoning for the absence and Sullivan's optimism regarding Crosby playing in the next game.

In the end, the Penguins fell to 22-24-9 overall, which has them sitting as the third worst team when it comes to points in the Eastern Conference. As things currently stand, Pittsburgh is on track to continue selling off pieces at the deadline after shipping Marcus Pettersson out to the Vancouver Canucks. Despite speculation, Crosby is expected to stay with the Penguins.

Coming up, the Penguins have back-to-back road games against the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers on Friday and Saturday before the NHL heads to its break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.