The Miami Marlins traded Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs and received a good package that includes three prospects. New Marlins prospect Owen Caissie stood out among the three. After the Cubs trade, analysts at MLB Network compared him to Kyle Tucker.

“[Owen] Caissie reminds me so much of [Kyle] Tucker. The way that we are talking about Tucker… this guy is going to grow into that!” Harold and Matt are big fans of Owen Caissie and the job @Marlins President of Baseball Ops. Peter Bendix has done constructing Miami’s roster. pic.twitter.com/oOzgBd1xTd — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

Analyst Harold Reynolds went into detail, discussing the similarities between Tucker and Caissie, including their swings. Additionally, he noted that Caissie could go opposite field and also be deceptive at the plate. Reynolds also complimented Marlins' President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix for the great job he has done of deconstructing the roster and building anew.

Reynolds went on to say that the Marlins are in a good position with all the prospects. Also, he and Matt Vasgersian noted that the projected starting lineup would include a player at each position drafted by another team.

Cassie had a short stint in the majors in 2025, appearing in 12 games. He hit .192 in 26 at-bats, with one home run, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Before that, he hit .286 with 22 home runs, 55 RBIs, and an on-base percentage of .386 over 370 at-bats in the minors. Reynolds believed Caissie had the potential to develop into a player like Tucker, and it's worth noting that he shared a locker room with him for a couple of weeks.

Tucker has been the center of attention for a lot of teams, as he selects his next potential home. While Maissie is still a young, developing prospect, achieving a career close to Tucker would be a success for the young prospect. With Maissie now in Miami, the prospect will continue to develop and become one of the centerpieces for the Marlins as they aim to compete with the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, and New York Mets in the NL East.