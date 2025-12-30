The Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets connected on a trade on Monday involving a young forward. Yegor Chinakhov had requested a trade from Columbus, finally landing with the Penguins in an inter-division trade. Both teams are out of the playoffs heading into the new year, so does it make sense for both sides?

Chinakhov will turn 25 years old in February and will not be an unrestricted free agent until the end of the 2027-28 season. The Penguins are not building for a Stanley Cup this year, but hope that the former first-rounder can be a bottom-six piece for the long term. They gave up two draft picks and veteran Danton Heinen to land him, which may have been too much.

Did the Penguins overpay for Chinakhov, who they knew was available for months? How did the Blue Jackets do with the player who desperately wanted out? Let's find out in our trade grades.

The Penguins overpay at a weird time

There is no secret about where the Penguins are headed this season. Kyle Dubas was brought in to usher in a new era with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin ending their careers. After a strong start to the season, they have fallen out of a playoff spot with a 2-5-4 record since December 7. Giving up a second-rounder and a third-rounder to land Chinakhov after that stretch of hockey is certainly questionable.

Dubas should be gearing up to sell the farm at the NHL trade deadline in March. They already picked up a second-round pick for sending Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers. But now, he is down a pick and lost a tradeable asset in Heinen. Shipping out Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell is the bare minimum come March, which will help restock the draft cabinet.

The Penguins got a player with a limited offensive upside, hoping he can break through and become a 50-point player at some point. They paid to get him, but if it sets up a fire sale in March, it may make sense.

Penguins grade: B-

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jackets do their best in a tricky situation

The Blue Jackets had a surprisingly great season last year, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference with no expectations. But the new brass of GM Don Waddell and coach Dean Evason did not curry favor with Chinakhov, who quickly requested a trade. After just six points in 29 games this season, they found a buyer.

Getting anything, let alone two draft picks, is a great haul for the Blue Jackets. Drafting Chinakhov did not work out for Columbus, and a new regime did not have to hope he worked out. Even with Jarmo Kekalainen landing a new job with the Buffalo Sabres, it took a long time for him to land somewhere.

The Blue Jackets already traded for Mason Marchment before making this move. They have replaced his spot in the lineup with more scoring and more tenacity, as proven by his scrum with the New York Islanders. The future of the Jackets is in question, with the playoffs feeling far off for this season. But replacing Chinakhov with Marchment is a good move as they look to finally break through.

Blue Jackets grade: A-

What to expect from Yegor Chinakhov

The Penguins will throw Chinakh0v right into the fire, as they do not have a ton of depth to pull from. Despite his poor offensive numbers, they can try to stick him with Crosby or Malkin, hoping they will lift him. During their best seasons, Pittsburgh made the most of anonymous depth pieces, and Sullivan hopes that can happen again.