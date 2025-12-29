The Pittsburgh Penguins' solid start to the 2025-26 NHL season has faded from memory following an abysmal December that saw the squad lose eight straight games. The recent slide further incentivizes president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas to prioritize a big-picture outlook for the franchise. In other words, the Pens are focused on stockpiling young talent. They are finalizing a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets to acquire right winger Yegor Chinakhov, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

Pittsburgh will send back veteran forward Danton Heinen, a 2026 second-round draft pick and a 2027 third-rounder, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. Obviously, the organization believes the 24-year-old Russian has loads of potential that he has yet to realize. Chinakhov tallied 77 points in 204 games for the Blue Jackets. He requested a trade in July, and after a lengthy wait, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft winds up with one of the teams he was linked to most.

Chinakhov will be a restricted free agent at the end of the campaign, which means these next few months will serve as an audition period. Ideally, Pittsburgh will get an extended look at him before the offseason arrives.

Although the legendary Sidney Crosby remains an important part of the franchise, Dubas has an eye on the future. The incoming Yegor Chinakhov will certainly not fill his skates, but maybe he can become a viable contributor in the next era of Penguins hockey.

He got his wish and now begins a new chapter of his NHL career. There will be extra pressure on him to perform. Chinakhov will try to acclimate himself to Pittsburgh before the team squares off with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.