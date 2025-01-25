The Pittsburgh Penguins are not having a very successful season. The Pens are expected to hold on to star Sidney Crosby amidst a frustrating season, per The Athletic. Crosby has spent his entire career in the Steel City.

Pittsburgh was expected to make strides forward this year, following a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. The Penguins have struggled on defense this season, and the season looks bleak. Pittsburgh holds a 20-22-8 record.

The Penguins may be making trades and moves to reload their roster, but Crosby won't be leaving. The team considers Crosby to be untouchable, per the outlet. There were rumors swirling that the Colorado Avalanche were interested in Crosby, but those rumors might be getting put to rest.

The Penguins have just three victories in their last 10 games.

The Penguins don't look like an NHL power anymore

The Penguins have won three Stanley Cup championships with Crosby, but the team just hasn't looked strong in recent years. Pittsburgh missed the postseason last year, and hasn't won a conference championship since 2017. The team did win the division in 2021.

This season, the team has just struggled to stop goals. The Penguins have used several goaltenders due to injuries, and the Pens have allowed 185 goals. They have a -36 in goal differential, meaning they have allowed that many more goals than what they have scored.

Crosby is doing his best to lift the offense. He has 38 assists on the season, and 51 total points. His 13 goals however are lower than usual and he's on pace to have one of his worst scoring seasons of his career. Just last season, Crosby scored 42 goals.

There are other Penguins who may be leaving, despite Crosby's staying. Forwards Drew O'Connor and Anthony Beauvillier have been the topic of many trade rumors. Beauvilllier has 15 points this season, while O'Connor has 16 points. There are other players that may be of interest to other teams.

The Penguins play Seattle at 4:00 ET on Saturday. Penguins fans hope the team can get a run going as hopes fade for a postseason appearance.