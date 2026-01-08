The Washington Wizards have a new franchise player, as they made a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Trae Young for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. Young has been known as one of the top point guards in the league with his ability to score at a high level and make plays for others around him.

That should sound like heaven for the young players on the Wizards, and it's also exciting for fans of the city. One person who has already shown their joy is Gilbert Arenas, who was once the franchise guard for the Wizards back in the day. After the trade was announced, Arenas went on a rant that the fans would appreciate.

“We got Trae Young, a superstar, and we got rid of – sorry, brother. I didn't mean to offend you,” Arenas said. “We got rid of nothing, and we got something. That's the cornerstone of making moves. To be honest, you could have wrote his name down on who got traded out of Washington. We don't need a pick, we don't care.”

.@TheTraeYoung Congratulations 😂 I know u already in DC 💯 @WashWizards City about to be Popping again! DC hoop scene Approves 🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/tFWqTLlhjB — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) January 8, 2026

He then got into his bag and started talking about Atlanta, and not in a good way.

“We don't care who's going to Atlanta. Atlanta sports ain't been right since Michael Vick left,” Arenas continued. The city is known for rappers, chicken wings, and strippers. They're not known for sports, so we don't care what they're doing. DC, stand up. Trae Young is coming to town.”

Young is indeed coming to town, and it will be interesting to see what he can do to elevate the team. The Wizards have not had a winning record since 2018, and the hope is that with Young, cap space, and a potential top pick after this season, they'll have the makings of a formidable team that can get back to winning basketball games.