It has been a rough ride of late for Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as they entered Sunday on an eight-game losing skid. But they have something to celebrate still, with Crosby setting a new franchise record during Sunday's game against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

As announced by the Pens on social media, Crosby is now the franchise's all-time leader in points, surpassing Pittsburgh icon Mario Lemieux with his two points in the first period of the Canadiens game.

Crosby started the day a point behind Lemieux, then tied the all-time record with a goal nearly eight seconds into the contest. His record-breaking point came minutes later when he assisted on a Rickard Rakell power-play goal that put the Penguins in front, 2-1.

Article Continues Below

This latest accomplishment by Crosby adds to his incredible hockey resume. Sidney Crosby, the Pens' top pick overall in the 2005 NHL Draft, is playing in his 21st season in the league and continues to perform at a high level. The three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner needed 1,387 games to tie and break Lemieux's record, which “Le Magnifique” compiled in much fewer contests.

Lemieux scored 1,723 points through 915 games, which explains why he is No. 2 all-time in points per game (1.883). Only Edmonton Oilers legend and widely regarded hockey GOAT Wayne Gretzky has a higher career average with 1.921 points per outing.

The 38-year-old Crosby can continue adding to his points total, as the Penguins are scheduled to face the Toronto Maple Leafs this coming Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.