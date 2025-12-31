For the former Edmonton Oilers star goaltender Stuart Skinner, Tuesday night finally offered a turning point in Pittsburgh Penguins. After dropping his first three starts with the team following his move from Edmonton, the veteran netminder Skinner delivered his strongest performance yet in a 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena.

Skinner stopped 27 of 28 shots against one of the NHL’s most structured and aggressive teams, finishing with a .964 save percentage and earning First Star of the Game honors.

The performance marked his first victory as a Penguin and helped Pittsburgh secure its second straight win coming out of the holiday break. After the game, Skinner acknowledged both the relief and the process of settling into a new environment.

“Obviously, first win. It's been a couple weeks being here, so it felt really good to finally get the first one… Got a few more practices in and a few games, so yeah, I'm just settling in more and more as we go,” said Skinner, via Pens Inside Scoop.

The result was especially meaningful given Skinner’s difficult introduction to Pittsburgh. In his first three appearances, the 27-year-old struggled to find consistency, posting a save percentage below .870 in each outing.

Tuesday’s showing helped stabilize his overall numbers, leaving him with a .888 overall save percentage. But, beyond the stat line, Skinner’s calm presence was critical during Carolina’s third-period push.

Pittsburgh’s defensive structure tightened, and Skinner made timely stops to preserve the momentum of a complete 60-minute effort against one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

The win also came as Pittsburgh closed out the 2025 calendar year on a positive note. Contributions throughout the lineup, including Justin Brazeau setting a new career high with his 12th goal of the season, highlighted a roster beginning to find rhythm.

For Skinner, who posted a 109-62-18 record over six seasons with the Oilers, the performance may represent a foundation rather than a finish. As chemistry continues to build and confidence grows, the Penguins will look to carry this momentum into 2026, with Skinner aiming to turn his first win into sustained success.