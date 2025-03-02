Sidney Crosby's place as a future hall of famer has been secure for quite some time, but the Pittsburgh Penguins star continues to make history.

Crosby's hot start in the Penguins' Sunday afternoon contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs has increased his standing on multiple all-time NHL lists. His one goal and two assists did not just enable the Penguins to erase a two-goal deficit. He tied Gordie Howe for 10th place on the NHL's all-time assists list. Additionally, he passed Bobby Hull and now sits 18th on the NHL's all-time goals list.

Crosby helped Team Canada to victory in the Four Nations Face-Off. He has scored 18 goals and amassed 44 assists throughout the 2024-25 campaign so far. The 20-year veteran of the Penguins was one of the most effective members of Canada's roster.

2024-25 has not been very kind to the Penguins, who sit at 24-29-10, placing them last place in the Central Division. The Penguins are 10 points out of a playoff spot as of now, making their chances of climbing back into the race slim. Crosby has been one of the team's few bright spots as they have struggled to string good hockey together.

With the Penguins not having much to play for, talk of them moving Crosby has started to circulate.

Could the Penguins trade Sidney Crosby?

With the 2024-25 campaign not going according to plan for the Pittsburgh Penguins, could they part ways with long-time center and future hall of famer Sidney Crosby? Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report thinks it's possible.

Yerdon explained why the move could make sense when writing about the biggest winners and losers of the NHL Trade Deadline.

“Things are tough in Pittsburgh. We've seen rumors kick up about whether or not Erik Karlsson could be dealt and lots of fans and other media around the league wonder if even captain Sidney Crosby could land with a contender (Colorado to play with Nathan MacKinnon?) if they decided to go for a full rebuild.

“It's a bad place to be in and GM Kyle Dubas doesn't have a lot of chips to use if he believes he can build the team up ahead of the deadline to make a wild card push.”

A new, Crosby-less era could be on the way in Pittsburgh.

“The Penguins want to get players for the roster in return in deals because they're not mailing it in, but the reality is they're lacking serious options unless they want to trade one of their future hall-of-fame stars,” Yerdon wrote.