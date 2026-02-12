Team Canada has taken to the ice for the first time in the 2026 Winter Olympics, facing Czechia. Prior to the games, Canada's Macklin Celebrini called it a dream to play for the national team on the Olympic stage.

Now, Celebrini may have to check if he is actually dreaming after netting the first goal of the Olympics for Canada in the first period.

With just 11.7 seconds left in the first period, Connor McDavid had the puck deep in the offensive zone. He banked a pass across the ice, which found Cale Makar, who promptly put the puck on net. Sitting in front of the net, Celebrini deflected the shot, beating Czech goaltender Lukas Dostal.

This was more than just a first Olympic goal for a 19-year-old, but also some history, according to Lukas Weese of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

With his goal in the first period, he became the youngest Canadian NHL player to score a goal at the Olympic Games. Celebrini is also the younger player on the Team Canada roster this year.

“I can't really put it into words. I was so excited,” Celebrini said about getting the Olympic call, via NHL.com.

Canada came into the Olympics as the favorites to win the gold. They currently lead Czechia 2-0 in the second period, although the contest has been relatively evenly matched through the first half.

Both countries will take to the ice again on Friday, as Canada will face Switzerland while Czechia collides with France. They each close group play on Sunday.