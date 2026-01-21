The San Jose Sharks have made a move to help them for the stretch run. The Sharks are contending for a playoff spot, currently in third in the Pacific Division, tied with the Anaheim Ducks. To help them contend in the division, the Sharks have acquired Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks.

Sherwood found his way to the NHL as an undrafted free agent, initially signing with the Anaheim Ducks. He played in the AHL right after finishing his time at Miami University in the 2017-18 season. The American made the NHL roster out of camp in 2018-19, but would also spend time with the San Diego Gulls in the AHL that season. He split time between the levels in his time with the Ducks before not being tendered following the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.

He then signed with the Colorado Avalanche, and like his time with Anaheim, could consistently stay at the NHL level. His next stop was a one-year deal signed in the summer of 2022 with the Nashville Predators. Since his final season in Nashville in 2023-24 and his time so far in Vancouver, he has been an NHL presence and is improving. In 2023-24, he amassed 27 points, and he racked up 40 points for the Canucks in 2024-25. He already has 23 points in 44 games so far this year. That places him on pace for a second straight 40-point season.

While Sherwood is currently injured, when he returns, it will be in a Sharks jersey. Assuming a quick return, the Sharks may have gotten the better end of this deal.

Sharks trade grade

The Sharks have long been stockpiling draft picks and prospects for when their young prospects matured and put the team into contention. That time is now, as the Sharks are clearly in contention in the West. The Sharks needed help on both ends of the ice. They needed another scoring threat in the middle six forwards, and are getting that with Sherwood. In his time with the Canucks he was scoring at a pace of 24 goals for every 82 games played. This move will not be a massive improvement for the offense, but it will improve it somewhat, while also getting much more than just an offensive threat.

A major area that will improve offensively is the powerplay. The Sharks are currently tied for 17th in converting on the man advantage. Sherwood finally got a chance to be a regular powerplay member with the Canucks this season. He showed he was up for the challenge. Six of his 17 goals and four of his six assists have come on the man advantage.

Beyond the offensive threat, he will help the penalty kill. Sherwood is a top-quality penalty killer. Considering that the Sharks are 25th in the NHL on the penalty kill, this was a major area of need, and something that was addressed with Sherwood. He is also a physical presence on defense, which was needed for the 30th-ranked defense in the NHL. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, the forward has the second-most hits in the NHL.

The only negative is tthat he Sharks got a rental player. While they did not give up too much to snag him, he is a free agent this summer. The Sharks are projected to have over $53 million in cap space this summer, meaning if they want to work with Sherwood on a contract extension, they have the space.

Sharks trade grade: B+

Canucks trade grade

The Canucks are in a rebuild. This means stocking up on draft picks and grabbing prospects. The Canucks were able to get two draft picks in this trade, both second-rounders. These are likely to both be mid-round picks. The pick in the 2026 draft will be near the middle, but in the second half of the second round. This is assuming the Sharks make the playoffs. If they regress, the 2027 pick could be higher, but if they improve, it will be lower. Assuming an average of the 20th selection in the second round, which would mean playoff berths the next two seasons, but a first-round exit, the projected value of the picks is 9.66 points per Puckpedia. For reference, the first pick in the draft has a value of 100.

While these picks do have some value, holding out for a first-round pick, which was speculated as an option, would have been more valuable for the franchise. The 32nd pick in the draft, which is the last pick of the first round, has a value of 10.38. If the picks from the Sharks end up higher, they could approach first-round value, but it is unlikely the Canucks are getting top value from these picks.

Meanwhile, the prospect acquired, Cole Clayton, has spent his entire career in the AHL. The soon-to-be 26-year-old also has an expiring contract, meaning the Canucks would need to re-sign him to get any value from him in the trade. Clayton could still develop into an NHL-level defenseman, but he has yet to show he is ready to make that jump. The Canucks could have gotten a better prospect from a different team, and that knocks the trade grade.

Overall, the Canucks got some value, but likely could have gotten more if they had remained patient and traded him closer to the deadline.

Canucks trade grade: C+