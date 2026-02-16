The Jeff Skinner experiment has not worked out according to plan for the San Jose Sharks, who placed the veteran forward on unconditional waivers for the purpose of mutual contract termination on Monday, as first reported by hockey insider Frank Seravalli.

Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the team last July, but he won't be seeing out that contract in California. Instead, he'll become an unrestricted free agent and will be free to sign elsewhere for the conclusion of the 2025-26 NHL season.

The 33-year-old has had a challenging campaign, chipping in just six goals and 13 points over 32 games, along with a minus-eight rating. He hasn't played since Jan. 11, being made a healthy scratch by head coach Ryan Warsofsky for 10 straight contests.

Skinner hadn't played in a Stanley Cup Playoff contest in his career until joining the Edmonton Oilers in 2024-25. He suited up for five postseason tilts, managing a goal and an assist in that span as the Oilers marched to the Finals for the second straight year.

Considering his age, it wouldn't be surprising if Skinner chose a team with championship aspirations. It took him 1,078 career regular-season games before he finally played in the playoffs.

The Sharks were unable to try to trade the veteran, as the NHL is amid the Olympic break, which also includes a roster and trade freeze that lifts late on Feb. 22. Skinner owned a full no-move clause that became an eight-team trade list on Jan. 31.

It's likely that Skinner will need to walk away from his guaranteed $3 million salary for this season and sign closer to league minimum for the stretch run. He was originally brought to San Jose for top-nine scoring help, but just has not been a fit in California.

“I, for sure, think that I have a lot left in the tank,” Skinner said shortly after signing. “I think I’m excited to start a new challenge. I think there’s some extra juice and extra energy that comes along with that and I think for sure I’ve got a lot left.”

Sharks' strong season probably contributed to Jeff Skinner waiving

After a couple of dark seasons in San Jose, the Sharks are looking to be coming out of the rebuild in real time. The catalyst is Macklin Celebrini, who is starring for Team Canada in Milan and has emerged into a true NHL superstar.

But it's been the improvement to the offensive depth that probably made waiving Skinner an easier choice. Michael Misa has been thrust into top-six duties for the team, while Kiefer Sherwood was acquired earlier this season from the Vancouver Canucks and should play a key role down the stretch.

The roster is also getting contributions from a few other young stars, including Will Smith (39 points in 42 games) and William Eklund (35 in 51). Collin Graf has been excellent, while veteran Tyler Toffoli continues to produce in a top-six role.

Whether or not the Sharks end up sneaking into the postseason — they are five points out of a wildcard berth in the West with 27 games left — this is a vastly improved roster from a couple of years ago, with just no space for Skinner.

It'll be interesting to see where the former 40-goal scorer ends up as he aims to capture an elusive Stanley Cup championship this spring.