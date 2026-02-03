Macklin Celebrini is having a breakout season for the San Jose Sharks in his second year in the league. This has already brought praise from players such as Connor McDavid for Celebrini. As Celebrini, the first pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and the Sharks prepare to face off against Connor Bedard, the first pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, and the Blackhawks, the Sharks' star was asked about comparisons to Bedard after the morning skate.

“No, I mean it's obviously probably good for the league and good for you guys to debate and have those conversations, but I mean, we like competing against each

other. We do in the summers, and I think that's all it is. We just like battling, and I don't think either of us compares each other to the other,” Celebrini told reporters at his locker, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

The comparisons will come for the two former number one picks. They have also represented Canada at different events, made all-rookie teams in the NHL, and are the faces of their respective franchises. Celebrini will be representing Canada at the Olympics, while Bedard will not. Still, if NHL players stay playing in the Olympics, they will surely share the ice for Canada in four years.

Article Continues Below

“I mean, he was a year older than me, so he played on the spring team that was a year older than me, too. So, we're kind of like always somewhat close to each other. And, I think I kind of watched them and then tried to learn from them, but I mean, I wasn't really trying to compare,” Celebrini concluded.

This year, Celebrini has been the better player. He has scored 27 goals while adding 52 asissts, good for 79 points. Bedard is also having a career year. He was hurt this year, so he has played in just 42 games, but found the back of the net 22 times and added 30 helpers, good for 52 points.

The Sharks are 27-22-4 on the season, and in sixth in the Pacific Division. Still, they are just two points outside of a playoff spot. They face the Blackhawks on Tuesday night before visiting the Colorado Avalanche in their final game before the Olympic break.