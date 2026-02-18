Canada is currently playing in their Olympic quarterfinal contest agaisnt Czechia, after earning the top seed in the bracket due to a dominant group stage performance. A major reason for Canada's success has been the play of Macklin Celebrini.

Now, the 19-year old Celebrini has made some Olympic tournament history, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Just 3:05 into the first period, Celebrini took a pass from Connor McDavid and found the back of the net. It was the seventh point of the tournament, matching the most by a teenager at an Olympics with NHL players. He tied Evgeni Malkin, who reached seven points in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

Everyone talking about Canada cheating in curling, meanwhile McDavid AND Celebrini are the biggest cheat code at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/27cUhQ5tcf — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 18, 2026

The San Jose Sharks star now had five goals and two assists in the tournament. His five goals lead all players at the Olympics. Nick Olesen of Denmark and Tim Stutzle of Germany have four goals, and both of them are now out of the tournament.

Celebrini scored the first goal of the game against Czechia, just as he did in the preliminary round. In the first game of the tournament for Canada, the teenager opened the scoring for his team with a tip-in goal in the first period. Canada went on to win that game 5-0. He has also scored in every game so far for Team Canada.

Unlike the first game of the preliminary round for Canada, Czechia has not been held out of the scoring column. Lukas Sedlak scored mid-way through the first period to tie the game, and David Pastrnak scored on the power play to give Czechia a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.