Macklin Celebrini is in the middle of a season to remember. The second-year center of the San Jose Sharks has become one of the NHL's top superstars. He has helped raise his team dramatically in the Western Conference standings.

Celebrini was the top selection in the 2024 NHL Draft because of his skating speed, skill with the puck on his sticks and his ability to fire the puck with accuracy and velocity. He has quickly become one of the elite scorers in the NHL with 27 goals and 51 assists for 78 points. His talent will be on display during the Olympics with Canada's hockey team.

Celebrini and the Sharks have risen from the depths of the Pacific Division to contention for a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. As the Sharks prepare to face the Oilers in Edmonton Thursday night, the Sharks were holding on to the No. 2 Wild Card spot. The Sharks have been playing some of the most exciting hockey in the NHL.

The matchup with the Oilers means that Celebrini will be trying to match his talent with that of Connor McDavid. It will be an exciting challenge for the Sharks' young superstar since McDavid is generally considered to be the best player in the NHL — if not the world. McDavid has scored 33 goals and registered 59 assists for a league-leading 92 points.

Celebrini was asked about competing with McDavid and then teaming up with him during the Olympic games. “Tonight, I hope he doesn't gat anything,” Celebrini said of McDavid. “I hope he gets a whole lot next week.”

There's an excellent chance Celebrini and McDavid will be playing on the same line for Canada in the Olympic Games.