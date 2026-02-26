NHL players have returned from the Olympic break and are re-joining their respective teams. The 2026 Winter Olympics put the spotlight on some of the best in the NHL, and Macklin Celebrini burst onto the national scene at the Games.

Now, back with the San Jose Sharks, he was asked if he had any empathy for Team USA, since they had not won gold since 1980, per a video posted by user ‘poutingthrough' on X, formerly Twitter.

“No. No. I mean… no! no,” Celebrini said, shaking his head.

The 19-year old was amazing at the Olympics, finding the back of the net five times in six games, but also returning home with a silver medal, leading to some slight bitterness, as reported by Max Miller on NHL.com.

“We didn't win, so it's bitter. It's sour that we didn't win and we came that close, especially everything that we fought through. But I mean, [we] can't change it now,” Celebrini said.

The second-year Sharks phenom has also had a successful NHL campaign so far. In 55 games, the Canadian has scored 28 goals and added 53 assists, totaling 81 points. That is good for fourth in the NHL. Two of the players in front of him in points total are Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, with whom he shared a line, playing for Team Canada.