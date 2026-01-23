The San Jose Sharks made a move earlier in the week, acquiring winger Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks for their 2026 and 2027 second-round draft picks and minor league defenseman Cole Clayton. The Sharks needed a player like Sherwood, who has a list of intangibles that can help them for the rest of the season.

Sherwood is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if the Sharks plan on giving him an extension.

General manager Mike Grier recently spoke on that topic, and it sounds like there's a chance they could figure something out in the future, according to Sheng Peng of NBC Sharks.

“Grier, on extending Sherwood: ‘I think we'll be able to work something out, but we'll just have to see how it goes.' Made it clear that he doesn't see the Sherwood acquisition as a rental, but also understands if a late-bloomer like Sherwood (or any player) goes for most $$$,” Peng wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It sounds like Sherwood is worth a price that he's willing to pay; he'll be back with the team. At the same time, if he outprices himself because he started playing well this season, Grier might have to make some tough decisions.

The Sharks do have some roster issues, as they have a surplus of forwards on the roster that can genuinely play. It's uncertain if Grier plans on making more moves before the deadline, but it wouldn't be a surprise.