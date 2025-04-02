After missing the playoffs in 2023-24, the Seattle Kraken made their intentions of being competitive again clear last summer.

The team fired head coach Dake Hakstol, who had spent three years with the team. Seattle then made two major splashes in free agency, signing both Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson.

However, the Kraken weren't able to rebound this season and will miss the playoffs once again. The team currently holds a 31-38-6 record, sitting 13th in the Western Conference. Their .453 points percentage also puts them in position to finish with even fewer points than last year.

This prompted the team to make some moves to build for the future at the trade deadline. In the Kraken's biggest deal, the team got a haul from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Oliver Bjorkstand and Yanni Gourde. Seattle then also managed to swing a second-round pick from the Winnipeg Jets for Brandon Tanev.

However, there were also a few players the Kraken opted not to trade. But with the team still seemingly a little ways away from really competing, we could see more moves this summer. Seattle would be best suited to build around the likes of Matty Beniers, Shane Wright and other young talent, and load up on future assets.

Below is a list of three veterans the Kraken could look to move this summer.

Andre Burakovsky's tenure with Kraken has been underwhelming

Perhaps no skater on the Kraken could use a change of scenery more than Andre Burakovsky.

The winger joined Seattle after putting together three excellent seasons with the Colorado Avalanche in his mid-2os. He scored at an 82-game rate of 26 goals and 64 points across 191 games in Colorado.

But since signing a five-year contract with Seattle, Burakovsky hasn't necessarily been able to replicate his success. The forward struggled to stay healthy early into his tenure, playing just 49 games in each of his first two seasons with the Kraken. His production has also dropped off, and over the past two seasons, he's managed just 15 goals and 47 points in 121 games.

Burakovsky still has two more years on his contract at a $5.5 million cap hit. At his best, he can be a great puck carrier with a blend of speed and agility and can add fairly high-level offense.

With the winger now also 30 years old, his decline could be permanent, and there may not be a ton of interest from other teams in acquiring him. So if the Kraken were able to move him, they're probably not looking at much of a return.

But at least given the team's position and Burakovsky's performance in Seattle, he's a summer trade candidate.

Jamie Oleksiak could bring back a good return

Joining the Kraken for the team's inaugural season, Oleksiak has been a key piece of the team's blue line for four years.

The 6-foot-7 defender has consistently averaged around 19 minutes per game with the team over his tenure. Oleksiak can be defensively sound and tough to play against, and it looked as though he could be a candidate to be moved at this year's trade deadline.

While Oleksiak has been good in Seattle, he's also now 32 years old. With one more year remaining on his contract, he's not likely to be an impact player for the Kraken long-term. So, given the Kraken's position this year, it seemed like a worthwhile move to shop him for future assets.

Plus, the emergence of Ryker Evans, gives the team more options. Evans is likely going to be able to take on top-four minutes, behind Vince Dunn on the left side.

So while the move wasn't made in the offseason, the Kraken could revisit a possible trade involving Oleksiak this summer. The defenseman is unlikely to be extended based on his age, and whether it's over the summer or at next year's trade deadline, there's a good chance we could see an Oleksiak trade at some point.

Jaden Schwartz is another trade candidate upfront

Like Oleksiak, a deal involving Schwartz at the deadline could've made sense for Seattle. The forward has also been with the team since their first season in 2021, serving as an assistant captain.

Across 245 games in Seattle, Schwartz has scored at an 82-game pace of 22 goals and 47 points. Similar to Oleksiak, the reasons for moving Schwartz would center around age, contract status, and the Kraken's current position.

The winger has a single year remaining on his deal, at a $5.5 million cap hit, and will turn 33 years old in June. Based on his age, re-signing Schwartz doesn't make a ton of sense in the long term. He's seen a drop in production since his best years in St. Louis and is likely to see a further decline. But even if he was re-signed, the Kraken still aren't likely to be competitive in the near future.

As a result, dealing Schwartz for future assets is a clear move. The team will be better off building around young players and future assets rather than trying to retain aging veterans.