Brandon Montour scored the fastest overtime goal in the history of the National Hockey League in a 5-4 Seattle Kraken comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

The star defenseman capped a two-goal third period rally in the extra frame, slipping behind Habs rookie D-man Lane Hutson and ripping a shot past goaltender Jakub Dobes just four seconds into OT.

It was an electric finish for the Kraken, who trailed 4-2 late in the third but scored twice to force more hockey at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Chandler Stephenson made the poke right off the faceoff to spring Montour on the breakaway.

“That was Chandler, to be honest. He came up with it,” Montour said afterwards, per NHL.com's Darren Brown. “I told Chandler just to make sure he was staying back, just in case anything went south. I saw he bumped it up, and we went for it, so it was nice to see.”

“I thought the overtime goal was brilliant,” echoed Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma, per Brown. “They set up three across, and Chandler took the opportunity to go forward and spring ‘Monty' for the game winner.”

It was Montour's fourth point of the game; he had already managed a goal and two assists in regulation. The blue liner is up to five goals in two games against the Canadiens this season.

“It’s just shooting the puck, really,” Montour said. “Guys are finding me in the right areas, and [we have good] netfront. It’s nice to see a couple go through.”

It was a thrilling win from a Seattle perspective, especially as the Kraken had lost five of their last seven entering Wednesday's tilt. And although the playoff chances have been all but put to bed, it looks like the squad will be happy playing spoiler over their last 16 regular-season games in 2024-25.

Kraken ready to play playoff spoiler the rest of 2024-25

Matty Beniers tied the game for the Kraken with just 2:12 remaining in the third period, tipping a Vince Dunn slap shot past Dobes.

“Big face-off win, and Matty got it back to me,” Montour said of the tying goal. “We were waiting for [Dunn] to get [as the extra attacker] when we pulled the goalie. Chandler settled it down a little bit, and [Dunn] was wide open, so I got to just put a pretty slow pass, just teed it up for him.”

Joey Daccord made 21 saves in a winning effort, while veteran Jordan Eberle picked up three assists for the 28-34-4 Kraken.

Despite the victory, it's been a tough season in the Emerald City. The Kraken are seventh place in the Pacific Division, ahead of only the San Jose Sharks, who are dead last in NHL standings.

Now a full 11 points back of the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference, it's almost certainly going to be a second consecutive campaign without postseason hockey in Seattle. But they'll take the small victories at this point.

Montour scored the fastest OT goal in league history and also matched the record for the fastest goal to start any period, “previously accomplished by Montreal's Claude Provost (Nov. 9, 1957), Chicago's Denis Savard (Jan. 12, 1986) and Toronto's James van Riemsdyk (March 28, 2014),” per Brown.

The Kraken will remain home to host the Utah Hockey Club and Winnipeg Jets on Friday and Sunday, respectively.