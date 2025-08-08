When the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their 2025 NFL preseason at Lumen Field on Thursday night, it wasn’t just the action on the field that had fans buzzing. Legendary Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, a fan favorite in both Seattle and Las Vegas, caught everyone’s eye with an unexpected new gig—serving as a credentialed sideline photographer. The viral moment quickly made waves among Seahawks fans and across the football world, spotlighting Lynch’s enduring connection to both teams and his trademark off-field charisma.

The Seahawks have long been synonymous with Lynch, who became an icon with his “Beast Mode” run, Super Bowl XLVIII title, and five Pro Bowl selections. His impact on the culture of the Seahawks, as well as during his brief stint with the Raiders, made his sideline presence all the more notable during Thursday’s matchup. Lynch, now 39-years-old, strolled the sidelines with professional camera gear, snapping photos of the action and bringing a touch of humor and nostalgia to the event.

Adding to the buzz, Jesse Merrick of Silver & Black Sports Network took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, highlighting Lynch’s new passion and posing a playful question about the NFL legend’s talents.

“Marshawn Lynch is on the sidelines taking pictures

What can’t this man do 🤣”

Lynch’s sideline photography cameo comes as the Seahawks embrace a youth movement under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, with the Seattle football team aiming to stay competitive in a crowded NFC West. Lynch’s presence bridges generations—linking the glory days of Seattle to its emerging core, while also giving a nod to his brief but memorable stint in a Raiders uniform. The playful, feel-good moment delighted both Seahawks and Raiders fans, quickly going viral and showing that Lynch’s unique charisma remains a fixture in any NFL setting.

As Seattle retools its roster with young talent and fresh faces, the sight of Lynch back on the sidelines provided a nostalgic anchor for longtime fans. His larger-than-life personality helped energize the stadium and spotlight the team’s evolving identity.

Beyond his playing days, the 12-year NFL veteran and member of the 2010s All-Decade Team has expanded his brand with entrepreneurial ventures, media appearances, and creative pursuits like photography. His sideline role at the Raiders and Seahawks game highlights the unique, lasting connection he maintains with the team’s fans and football lovers everywhere, turning an ordinary preseason night into a memorable moment.