The Seattle Kraken had another miserable season in 2024-25. It was Dan Bylsma's first season behind the bench for the NHL squad after three years with their AHL affiliate. He brought the Coachella Valley Firebirds to the Calder Cup Finals and got the promotion because of it. Now, according to Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Kraken have fired Dan Bylsma after his lone season in Seattle.

“Hearing the Seattle Kraken are making a coaching change,” Friedman reported. “Dan Bylsma will be let go…and a full search will begin.”

ESPN's Ryan S. Clark later confirmed the news, “A source has confirmed to ESPN that the Seattle Kraken are moving in from Dan Bylsma after one season. First reported by [Friedman].”

This was Bylsma's third stint as an NHL head coach. He led the Penguins to the 2009 Stanley Cup and stuck around through 2014. Then, he had a two-year stint as the Buffalo Sabres bench boss. After seven years as an assistant and AHL head coach, he landed with the Kraken last year.

The Kraken put up only 76 points this season, the lowest total since their inaugural season. Despite leading the team to their lone playoff appearance, Dave Hakstol was fired after last season's 81-point campaign. Now, Byslma is the next victim of Seattle's failures.

The Kraken could make some big changes this offseason, and they already started at the trade deadline. They got two first-rounders from the Tampa Bay Lightning for Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand. More could be on the way as they look to launch into contention in a city with a lot of competitive sports teams.

The most notable member of Byslma's coaching staff was Jessica Campbell. She was the first female member of an NHL coaching staff this year. There are no reports on what her status is or where she could land.