The National Hockey League Trade Deadline is now just weeks away, and there are several teams who will soon be looking toward the future and officially punt on the 2024-25 season.

One of those teams is the Seattle Kraken, who are on track to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in their four-year existence. And one player who could soon potentially find himself in a new professional home is forward Jared McCann.

According to a report from Sportsnet's Jacob Stoller, McCann is one player who could be made available by GM Ron Francis, via X.

“I'm hearing Jared McCann could be made available before the deadline. McCann is a versatile scoring forward that can kill penalties and play centre, if needed,” he wrote. “The 28 yr old carries a $5M AAV until the end of the '26-27 season Would make a lot of sense for the #NHLJets.”

It's been a difficult season for the Kraken, who have played long stretches without captain Jordan Eberle and who also waived struggling goaltender Philipp Grubauer despite his hefty contract.

Kraken forward Jared McCann has two years remaining on his deal

Originally selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks, McCann soon earned a roster spot on Vancouver ahead of the 2015-16 NHL season.

But after 69 games with the Canucks, he was traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Erik Gudbranson and a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. He remained with the Panthers until 2019 when he was dealt with Nick Bjugstad to the Pittsburgh Penguins exchange for Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, a second- and two Draft picks.

He signed a two-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh in 2020, but was later traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021. He then made his way to the Kraken, who selected him in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. In March of 2022, he inked his current contract.

In 643 career NHL games, McCann has scored 176 goals and 203 assists.