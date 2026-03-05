Less than 24-hours ago, it seemed like Colton Parayko was going to be traded from the St. Louis Blues to the Buffalo Sabres. Parayko declined to waive his no-trade clause, causing the deal to fall through.

Still, Parayko may still be traded away from the Blues, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli.

“I'm told (Blues) Colton Parayko is open to a trade to a different destination, and of course prefers to stay in St. Louis. But not Buffalo – an outcome not all that different than Tyler Myers with Detroit. Now, will another team pay the same price Buffalo put on the table?”

There will be other teams interested in Parayako, and it could be another Tyler Myers situation. He was rumored to be heading to the Detroit Red Wings, but did not waive his no-trade clause. This led to Myers being traded to the Dallas Stars.

There is one difference, though. Myers is 36 years old, is under contract for just one more season, and is from Texas. Parayako is 32 years old and still has four more years left on his contract. He grew up in St. Alberta, Alberta, Canada, making his hometown team the Edmonton Oilers.

Parayako could also continue to decline to waive his no-trade clause and stay in St. Louis. He has spent his entire career with the team that drafted him in 2012, playing over 750 games for the club since breaking into the NHL in the 2015-16 campaign.

If the Blues defenseman does get traded, a deal will need to happen quickly, but things can always change fast in the NHL.

