The St Louis Blues are near the basement of the league as the NHL trade deadline approaches. That has them positioned as sellers, with more than just pending free agents on the block. Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou have been rumored for a long time, but a new name has popped up as a near lock. NHL Network's Brian Lawton says that the Blues are looking to trade goalie Jordan Binnington ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

“The Blues appear ready to move on from Jordan Binnington. 16 team no trade list is in play, but feels like a move is a forgone conclusion at this stage with where [the Blues are] heading in the near term.”

The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford, however, contradicted the report. “A source indicated last week that a deal didn't seem likely before the deadline, perhaps this summer.”

Binnington backed St Louis to their lone Stanley Cup championship in 2019, beating the Boston Bruins in seven games. He started that season in the ECHL, becoming an overnight star in the Show Me State. After that, Binnington signed a six-year, $6 million AAV deal with the Blues, which expires after next season.

Binnington led Team Canada to a 4 Nations Face-Off title in 2025 and was great in the gold medal game at the Olympics, despite the loss. His numbers with the Blues are dreadful, with an .867 save percentage and a 3.60 goals-against average. He has proven that with a great team in front of him, he can put on a good performance.

Best fits for Blues goalie Jordan Binnington

The obvious fit for Binnington is the Edmonton Oilers. He was the goalie when Connor McDavid scored the OT winner at the 4 Nations, and could be the one who finally gets Edmonton over the Stanley Cup hump. Edmonton tried to fix its goalie problem with Tristan Jarry, which has not worked to this point.

The other side of the Jarry trade was the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been rolling with Stuart Skinner ever since. Despite some hot-and-cold goaltending, Pittsburgh remains in the thick of the Metropolitan Division playoff race. With Sidney Crosby expected to return for the postseason, Kyle Dubas may take a swing at the trade deadline.

The Vegas Golden Knights have also had goaltending issues this year, and Carter Hart has not solved those issues. With a troubling record against fellow playoff teams, their standing at the top of the Pacific Division is in danger. The Carolina Hurricanes have found Brandon Bussi, so they are not in this conversation, as they would have been in the past.

Where should the Blues trade Jordan Binnington?