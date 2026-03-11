The Buffalo Bills made one of the biggest trades (that a team didn't back out of) of the 2026 NFL offseason when they sent a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore. Now, the team must turn its eye to the NFL free agency market and make its next move to strengthen the roster for another postseason run.

What will that move be?

While the Bills still need to figure out one of the offense's guard spots for next season and Brandon Beane shouldn't be done adding to the WR room, the big moves on offense are pretty much wrapped up. That means it is now time to start transforming the defense from Sean McDermott's 4-3 scheme to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhardt's 3-4. With that as the goal, here is the next move the Bills must make in 2026 NFL free agency after the DJ Moore trade.

The Bills must sign EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

In the modern NFL, there is less and less distinction between a 3-4 and 4-3 defense these days. That's because most base packages are nickel-based now, with the way teams implement pass catchers on offense. Still, there are some subtle differences between the personnel utilized in the two schemes.

One of the biggest differences in the types of players used in a 3-4 vs. a 4-3 is along the defensive line. In a 4-3, your primary pass rushers are the defensive ends, so you want DEs with good enough size to set an edge while also possessing enough speed and athleticism to rush the passer. The Bills' 6-foot-6, 266-pound DE Gregory Rousseau is a near-perfect 4-3 end archetype.

In a 3-4, the ends are actually closer to defensive tackles, so you're looking for bigger players who can primarily stop the run while also offering some pass-rush as well. Bills DTs like Ed Oliver (6-foot-1, 287 pounds) and Deone Walker (6-foot-7, 331 pounds) are actually to players who could thrive as 3-4 ends.

Outside of those players—part of the four in 3-4—are the outside linebackers. Unlike 4-3 linebackers who line up off the ball, 3-4 OLBs are on the line of scrimmage and function as the team's primary pass rushers. They are lighter and faster because they play out wider, have come hard and fast on a defense with more blitzes, and even drop back in coverage at times.

The Bills need 3-4-style edge rushers. They will for sure get one or even two in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they also have to address the position in free agency.

Atlanta Falcons OLB Arnold Ebiketie is a perfect player for the Bills to sign as their next move in free agency after the DJ Moore trade. The former Penn State Nittany Lion was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has played all four seasons in Georgia. He is still just 27 years old and has a good mix of production, potential, and value.

Ebiketie has 2.5 sacks as a rookie, then back-to-back 6.0 sack seasons, which he did while never playing more than 50% of the team's defensive snaps. Last year his sack total dropped to just 2.0, but that was mostly due to reduced playing time after the Falcons drafted two edge rushers (Jalon Wlaker and James Pearce Jr.) in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 16.5 career sacks mean that Ebiketie won't break the bank in NFL free agency, which is great for a veteran team like the Bills, who are perpetually up against the salary cap. However, with the player's talent and a new scheme/coaching staff/supporting cast, there is a real chance that Ebiketie can take his game to the next level.

At worst, Ebiketie can be a situational pass rusher for Buffalo next season at a reasonable price. If the Bills do sign him to a reasonable deal in NFL free agency, a player who can go out and get six or seven sacks is a fine return on investment. However, with his skill set and talent, there is a chance Ebiketie can transform into a double-digit sack player, which could make him one of the steals of NFL free agency.

That's why signing Arnold Ebiketie is the next move the Bills must make in 2026 NFL free agency after the DJ Moore trade.