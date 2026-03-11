The Indianapolis Colts transition tagged Daniel Jones about a week ago, but they made sure to quickly sign him to a contract. Both sides agreed to a two-year, $100 million deal, and Jones will have the stability for next season with a chance to make more money.

Jones didn't finish last season after tearing his Achilles, but the belief is that he will be ready to go when the season starts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Recovering from a torn Achilles, Colts QB Daniel Jones is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, and one source even said he expects him to be ready for training camp. ‘Absolutely,' he said,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is good news for the Colts, as they may not have to worry about waiting for a certain amount of time before Jones gets back on the field. It was bounce back season for Jones, after his years with the New York Giants did not go great, and many wrote him off.

Article Continues Below

When he signed with the Colts, there was a chance that he could revitalize his career, and that's what he did after winning the quarterback battle over Anthony Richardson. When the regular season started, Jones had the Colts rolling on offense, and they looked like one of the best teams in the league.

Unfortunately, they slowed down toward the second half of the season as Jones was dealing with an injury, and then he tore his Achilles, which made things even worse.

The Colts are hoping they can recapture the success they had to start last season, and they still have most of the pieces to do so. They were able to bring back Alec Pierce, but they did trade Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so they'll need to find more depth at the wide receiver position.