The Seattle Seahawks will look a lot different when the 2025 NFL season kicks off next month. Seattle overhauled the roster this offseason. They added QB Sam Darnold and veteran receiver Cooper Kupp as pillars of their new-look offense. It appears that Kupp is already having a positive impact on the Seahawks organization.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised the veteran receiver's leadership during a recent interview.

First Macdonald explained how he pitched Seattle to Kupp after he was released by Los Angeles back in March.

“Well, the first guy we've had a chance to bring in was Cooper,” Macdonald said about Kupp via Da Get God Pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson. “And that was part of the messaging to him that this opportunity, not only was it home for him, but if you go back through his career arc, you know, kind of being on the ground floor. But as a younger player in LA and then, we've all seen things he's done and what they've done as a team. But now at this point of your career coming in here. We’re in the second year of this thing that we're trying to create and like go lead the charge, man.”

Macdonald believes that Kupp will be the most impactful new addition on a rebuilding Seahawks team.

He also compared Kupp to Lynch in the one sense. He wants the veteran receiver to feel comfortable being himself. Macdonald is hopeful that Kupp's relaxed attitude and determined work ethic will rub off on the rest of the team.

“It’s the same thing I think is with you, Beast Mode Like, we want him just to be him. Just come in, be Cooper,” Macdonald added. “Let that rub off on everybody else, especially in your receiver room, rest of the offense. Like we talked about being loose and focused. I mean, the attention to detail, but like such a great guy to hang around with, great personality, great sense of humor, but about his business, too. And I think you're kind of seeing that personality, you know, flow through the rest of the offense, which is which is really cool. And the rest of the team.”

Kupp will play a prominent role in Seattle's offense this fall. He projects as a starter next to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

It will be fascinating to see what the 2025 Seattle Seahawks look like when the regular season kicks off next month.