Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry still got it. He's gearing up for his 16th NBA season and has an intense desire to win another championship.

On Friday, a video recorded by The Warriors Talk shows Curry working on his shot before the eyes of fans. In the beginning, Curry hit a shot from half court before going off in only the way he knows how.

Curry, 37, remains one of the best shooters in the NBA. This past year, he averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. Along the way, Curry shot 44.8% from the field and 39.7% the from three-point line.

In the process, Curry made his 11th NBA All-Star game.

The Warriors finished the year at 48-34. Ultimately, the Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals in five games.

Meanwhile, Curry is getting himself prepared for the season. A recent video showed Curry out on a run in the middle of nowhere, proving that his work ethic hasn't waivered.

The simplicity of Stephen Curry shooting the ball

Over the years, Curry has mastered the art of shooting a basketball. Essentially, he makes it look easy.

Altogether, his NBA career has served as a reminder about the importance of fundamentals. He entered into the NBA in 2008 out of Davidson College, where there he became a sensation for his shooting abilities.

Additionally, Curry arrived in an era where the NBA was largely defined by dunks. However, Curry made simply shooting the ball something to marvel at.

If anything, this video and the numbers he continues to put up showcases that Curry is very much not on the decline. While the Warriors maybe an aging team and not up to where they were in years past, they still have talent.

Especially having Curry still going strong is an added bonus.