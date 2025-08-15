The New York Giants kicked off their preseason with a mix of urgency, execution, and just enough drama to keep it interesting. Their 34-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium was exactly the kind of early test head coach Brian Daboll needed. It was a chance to see how roster hopefuls would respond against quality opposition. In a game that saw momentum swing in both directions, several fringe players seized their opportunities and made the most of their reps.

Giants’ 2025 preseason snapshot

The Giants kicked off their three-game preseason slate with a game against the Bills on a picturesque Saturday afternoon. What followed was a competitive, back-and-forth contest that stayed close until the final moments. It was the kind of clean, hard-fought football that leaves both coaching staffs encouraged.

In the end, Daboll’s squad had more to smile about, emerging with a win and an offense that looked sharp throughout. Sure, reigning MVP Josh Allen sat out. However, the Bills did field several starters early. This gave Big Blue a meaningful early test against quality opposition. It was a small preview of the challenges their grueling 2025 schedule would bring.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the New York Giants roster hopefuls who improved stock after game vs. Bills.

1. RB Dante Miller: space creator with big-play speed

For players buried on the depth chart, preseason reps are golden. Dante Miller entered Saturday as the Giants’ fourth running back behind Tyrone Tracy, Cam Skattebo, and Devin Singletary. His performance in Buffalo, though, might have tightened that gap. As a ball carrier, Miller struggled. He had just 22 yards on 10 carries, but his impact as a receiver was undeniable.

Miller was the Giants’ most productive pass catcher. He hauled in seven receptions for 80 yards. He repeatedly turned short passes and screens into chunk plays, showcasing acceleration that left defenders grasping. On special teams, he took advantage of a rare punt return opportunity, slicing through the coverage for a 20-yard gain. That flash of versatility could be a key factor in his roster bid.

Now entering his second year with the Giants after spending 2024 on the practice squad, Miller looks like a more confident, decisive player. If the staff can find ways to get him the ball in space, he could force his way into a bigger role.

2. WR Montrell Washington: versatility in every phase

Montrell Washington made sure his name was called for all the right reasons. Targeted six times on offense, he caught three passes for 60 yards. That included gains of 29 and 18 that shifted field position in the Giants’ favor. He even chipped in a three-yard rush that helped extend a drive after a penalty stalled momentum.

His contributions didn’t stop there. On special teams, Washington returned a punt for eight yards and a kickoff for 25. He consistently gave the offense solid starting position. His acceleration after securing the ball and determination to fight for every yard stood out. His traits translated well to both offensive snaps and return duties.

Article Continues Below

For players on the roster bubble, versatility is a currency that never loses value. Washington’s ability to contribute as a receiver, ball carrier, and return man gives Daboll more ways to deploy him. It also makes it harder for the front office to justify leaving him off the 53-man roster.

3. OL Marcus Mbow: quietly reliable on the edge

Sometimes the best thing an offensive lineman can do is disappear into the background. Rookie tackle Marcus Mbow played on both the right and left side against Buffalo. His name never came up in a negative way. No penalties, no sacks allowed, no glaring breakdowns. That kind of quiet consistency is exactly what coaches want in their protection unit.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen even noted at halftime that Mbow’s side had been “kind of quiet,” adding that not noticing a tackle during a game is often the highest compliment. For a first-year player facing NFL speed off the edge, that’s no small accomplishment.

With offensive line depth always at a premium, Mbow’s ability to step in and hold his ground at multiple positions could be a deciding factor in final roster discussions. If he continues to deliver mistake-free football, he’ll give the Giants the flexibility they crave in the trenches.

Stock rising in Big Blue’s camp

Preseason wins don’t count in the standings. However, they do count in the eyes of coaches and evaluators. Dante Miller used his speed and space-creating ability to spark the offense in the passing game and as a returner. Montrell Washington showed he can impact multiple phases, giving the Giants an extra layer of roster flexibility. Marcus Mbow demonstrated poise and competence at one of the most difficult positions for a rookie.

The Giants’ 34-25 win over Buffalo may have been just one preseason stop, but for these three players, it was a crucial step in their fight for a roster spot. With two games left to play, the opportunity and the pressure will only grow from here.