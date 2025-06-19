The Dallas Stars have made three straight Western Conference Finals, but have not gotten over the hump. Even after firing head coach Peter DeBoer, they are committed to running it back with this core. Jamie Benn is expected to return for his 17th season, but nothing is official yet. What the Stars did make official on Thursday was a new contract for veteran forward Matt Duchene.

“We are thrilled to have Matt back with our organization,” Stars GM Jim Nill told the team's website. “As our team’s leading scorer last season, he helped to solidify our forward group while also providing invaluable leadership off the ice and in the community. The fit with Matt and our team has been seamless from the start, and we’re looking forward to continuing to pursue our shared goal of bringing a championship to Dallas.”

The Stars gave Duchene a four-year deal worth $4.5 million per season. They signed him to a one-year deal in 2023 free agency and ran that $3 million contract back for last season. He scored 55 goals in those two regular seasons, but has only three goals in 37 postseason games.

The Predators bought out Duchene's contract when Barry Trotz was hired in 2023. That deal has paid him significantly over the last two years and will continue through 2026. Duchene is due $6.55 million in 2025-26, which downgrades to $1.55 million for the final three years of the buyout.

The Stars signed Mikko Rantanen to an eight-year, $96 million contract immediately after trading for him. They also have to sign Jason Robertson to a new deal after the season, as his contract is expiring. Thomas Harley's deal is expiring after the 2025-26 season, as well. Duchene will be a part of the core as the Stars look to win their second Stanley Cup. Can they afford a massive Robertson extension as well?