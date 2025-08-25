Recently, the San Francisco 49ers traded with the Washington Commanders for running back Brian Robinson in exchange for a sixth round draft pick. Robinson figures to add another skill positional weapon to help out a 49ers offense led by newly resigned 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

On Monday, Robinson took part in his first practice with his new 49ers teammates and had a fitting comparison for the experience.

“It's like the first day of school. I was lost in the hallway for a second. But I made it for my first day of class,” said Robinson, per David Lombardi of The SF Standard on X, formerly Twitter.

Lombardi also mentioned that Robinson had exchanged pleasantries with 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey as well, who missed the majority of last season due to injury.

A big year for the 49ers

Less than two years ago, the San Francisco 49ers very nearly conquered the NFL world, having lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023-24 Super Bowl. Unfortunately, Super Bowl hangover proved to be a very real thing for the 49ers last year, as a combination of injuries and regression up and down the roster caused San Francisco to miss the playoffs altogether in 2024.

Among the most notable injuries were both McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, who had just finished up his contract saga with the 49ers' front office prior to the start of last season, only to get injured very quickly into the new campaign.

However, with McCaffrey and Aiyuk back in the lineup, the 49ers hope to once again retake their spot among the elite offenses in the league. Brian Robinson should also help out in that department, and he'll give San Francisco a nice insurance policy in case McCaffrey were to go down with another injury, which has been an issue for the star over the years.

In any case, the 49ers have less than two weeks to tune up before they kick off their 2025 season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on September 7 shortly after 4:00 PM ET.