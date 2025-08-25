Dallas Cowboys starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a knee injury earlier in the offseason. It was initially feared he suffered a season-ending injury, but it wasn't as serious as believed. On Monday, reports indicate Guyton is nearing a return to the team with the Week 1 opener right around the corner.

Guyton, who is 24 years old, got involved in the Cowboys' practice for the first time since July 28, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. Although Tyler Guyton suffered a broken bone in his knee, it appears he's set to return relatively soon.

“Tyler Guyton getting in some work as he comes back from a broken bone in his knee. This is the first time he has been with the full team for early practice work since suffering the injury on July 28.”

It's not entirely clear when Guyton will officially return. The Cowboys are still likely monitoring his situation to ensure he is fully healthy before giving him a bigger workload. It is likely the club announces his availability for the Week 1 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles that kicks off on Thursday, September 4.

Article Continues Below

At the very least, the Cowboys are likely happy to have him back at practice. It's a good sign he'll eventually return and serve as the starting left tackle on the offensive line. Tyler Guyton is entering the second year of his career after being the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games during his rookie campaign, starting in 11.

The Cowboys hope to improve upon last year's 7-10 record. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been vocal about his disappointment with last season's results. The organization made a change at head coach because of it, after hiring Brian Schottenheimer to replace Mike McCarthy.

Keep an eye out for the Cowboys as the club will announce Tyler Guyton's official status for the Week 1 opener. Hopefully, he's ready to go. If he isn't, then Nate Thomas would potentially be in line to start at left tackle until Guyton is ready to go.