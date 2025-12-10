Before Thanksgiving, the New York Liberty announced it would have a new coach. Former Golden State Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco will take over for Sandy Brondello after Brondello was fired.

There is still plenty of time before the WNBA season commences. However, DeMarco provided insight into how he will coach, according to Khristina Williams of In Case You Missed It.

Altogether, DeMarco believes in democracy.

“I'm really collaborative, it's not just me or my voice… This is going to be a player-driven team,” he said. “We're going to get with the leaders of this team, with the entire roster… I've always found that player-driven teams have more success.

Last year, the Liberty finished the season at 27-17. Ultimately, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Mercury. This was one year after they had won their first WNBA title in franchise history.

Brondello's departure soon followed their playoff exit. Injuries to key players such as Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, lack of offensive rhythm, and poor physicality led to the Liberty's demise after a 9-0 start.

Altogether, DeMarco was with the Warriors for 14 seasons, 11 of which were as an assistant coach. During his time, he was part of the teams that won four NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

“Player-driven” coaches who were successful in the WNBA

Lucky for DeMarco and the Liberty, there have been “player-driven” coaches who have come through the league and put up an impressive track record.

Ironically, one of them was Brondello, who was a former player. Brondello will take that to Toronto as she will coach the Tempo in their inaugural season.

The others include Becky Hammon (Aces), Cheryl Reeves (Lynx), Stephanie White (Fever), and Noelle Quinn (Storm).

Each of whom has built their own track record of success by putting the players' needs first.