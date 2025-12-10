For weeks, speculation surrounding Ja Morant’s future has sent the NBA rumor mill into overdrive. Trade chatter has swirled from Miami to Minnesota, fueled by Morant’s frustrations with the Memphis Grizzlies' new coaching staff and a suspension that magnified early-season tensions. But according to NBA insider Sam Amick, the story being told outside the building doesn’t match what’s happening inside it. And it may be time to slow down the trade-machine frenzy.

Amick reported that Memphis general manager Zach Kleiman has shown “not much interest, if any,” in moving Morant. That's despite the fact that rival executives circle “like vultures.” More importantly, Amick observed something that contradicted the narrative that Morant is done with Memphis. Instead, he's a fully engaged, communicative, supportive franchise player on the Grizzlies’ bench.

Despite being sidelined since mid-November with a calf strain and struggling to his lowest statistical output in years, Morant looked locked in. He huddled with teammates, coached from the sideline, and even engaged directly with head coach Tuomas Iisalo on the whiteboard. It's a striking contrast to the tension that marked his suspension and early-season comments about losing joy playing in Memphis.

“That version of Morant was anything but checked out,” Amick noted, echoing praise from teammates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Both highlighted Morant’s growing vocal leadership.

The Grizzlies might've complicated any possible Ja Morant trade

Article Continues Below

The Grizzlies’ recent surge, five wins in six games, further complicates any push for a breakup. Memphis has climbed back into the Western Conference playoff picture, buying time for Morant’s eventual return and reducing the urgency to explore drastic roster changes.

Yes, teams like the Timberwolves and Kings remain interested. Yes, Morant’s contract, health concerns, and controversies make his market murky. But Memphis understands the stakes: if Morant rediscovers his All-Star form, he becomes the engine of their resurgence, not the centerpiece of a sell-off.

For now, the Grizzlies aren’t operating like a franchise preparing to trade its cornerstone. They’re acting like one still committed to making it work.