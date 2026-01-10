Following a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 that ended hopes of securing the NFC’s top seed, the Los Angeles Rams handled their business in the regular season finale. Los Angeles lit up the Arizona Cardinals, earning the No. 5 seed and setting up a date with the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card round.

The Rams should receive a defensive boost in the playoffs with the return of Quentin Lake. The veteran safety missed the final seven games of the season with a dislocated elbow. But he's expected to suit up against Carolina this weekend.

And on Friday Los Angeles bolstered its defensive depth with two transactions. The Rams elevated safety Tanner Ingle and linebacker Nick Hampton from the practice squad, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. Both players were added to the active roster ahead of LA’s Wild Card clash with the Panthers.

Rams add defensive depth for Wild Card clash

Hampton played in 12 games for the Rams this season. However, the former fifth-round pick hasn’t taken the field since Week 14. After the team's December 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Hampton was waived by Los Angeles. But he was quickly re-signed to the practice squad. Now he’s on the active roster for a playoff game.

Hampton will provide linebacker depth for Los Angeles. This is particularly important after Shaun Dolac landed on IR. The undrafted rookie had excelled on special teams and his absence creates an opportunity on the Rams' coverage unit.

Ingle was also added to the active roster despite Lake's return from injury. The first-year safety played in the team’s final two games of the regular season. And now he’ll provide depth for Chris Shula’s secondary in the playoffs.

Ingle first drew attention in the preseason for a brutal blindside hit on Quentin Johnston. The Los Angeles Chargers wideout suffered a concussion and Ingle was fined $4,666 for the excessive hit.

The 8-9 Panthers will host the 12-5 Rams in the Wild Card round. Carolina lost the regular season finale but won the dismal NFC South through a three-way tiebreaker. While Carolina enters the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, the Rams are expected to torch the Panthers on Saturday.