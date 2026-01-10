New Orleans Pelicans rookie center Derik Queen crossed Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama off his list of players he’s excited to face in his first NBA season. Following an impressive stretch of games, Queen is finding his way with the Pelicans. In many ways, he’s an integral part of New Orleans’ future, and is having fun playing against stars, such as James, that he’s watched since he was a kid.

Ahead of the Pelicans’ Friday night matchup against the Washington Wizards, Queen revealed which players he couldn’t wait to play against, including LeBron and Wembanyama, for the first time.

“Bron actually guarded me. Scored on him twice,” Queen said. “Who else? Wemby, he’s big as hell. AD and Jokic, of course. I’m just waiting for Embiid, who else? I might be missing somebody, but, yeah, Embiid.”

The Pelicans will host the Nuggets, who will play without All-Star Nikola Jokic due to a knee injury. However, Queen will face Wembanyama and the Spurs in San Antonio on January 25.

James Borrego sees potential in Pelicans’ Derik Queen

While head coach James Borrego sees rebounding as one of the stronger facets of Pelicans rookie Derik Queen’s game, he believes it’s a skillset that will only improve from here on out. Borrego considers Queen a bright side for the Pelicans this season.

Borrego spoke recently about the Queen’s growth as a rookie.

“Rebounding is one of those things that are pretty transferable from the college game to the NBA,” Borrego began. “That is something (the front office) saw out of college that would translate. I think that has been there, so I think we should ask for more. Why not? If (Queen) is at 10, why not ask for 12? Let’s see where he takes it. I think challenging him on the boards is a good thing. He has a knack for (rebounding).”

“I think the biggest thing is what (Queen) has done with the ball in his hands. In the full court, his ability, our points per possession when he has the ball off a rebound in transition, has been really significant. I didn’t see that coming,” Borrego admitted. “Like, him leading the break being this playmaker in transition off the board, the hub he has been for us has been significant, and in the half-court too,” Borrego concluded.

The Pelicans will face the Wizards on the road on Friday.