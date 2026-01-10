It seems the Philadelphia Eagles are one of the forgotten teams as this year's playoffs get underway. While they won the NFC East once again and they are the defending Super Bowl champions, they do not seem to be getting much respect at this point in the year.

The Eagles did have several lulls during the season — a loss to the New York Giants and a season-ending defeat to the Washington Commanders — but they were easy winners of the division. They finished the season with an 11-6-0 record, far better than the second-place Dallas Cowboys at 7-9-1.

They may not have had the dominating season that their fans had expected, but that doesn't mean this team should be discounted. They have the best running back in the game in Saquon Barkley. He is capable of carrying the team on his shoulders and allowing them to advance deep into the postseason. The fact that he didn't come close to the remarkable numbers and achievements he had during the 2024 season could make him even more of a threat in the postseason.

Barkley can clearly do it all from the running back slot. He has the strength and power to make his own holes if his offensive line has any struggles. He can also get to the second level in an instant because he can get through the cracks in the line like few other running backs. Once he gets to the outside, he is capable of running away from the fastest defensive backs.

Barkley numbers were solid in 2025, but nothing like his 2024 production

Barkley was a key part of the Eagles offense once again in 2025. He carried the ball 280 times for 1,140 yards with 7 rushing touchdowns.

He is also a solid receiver for quarterback Jalen Hurts, as he caught 37 passes for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has demonstrated he can make the difficult, off-balance catch that is often the result of a late pass that comes with the accompaniment of pressure on the QB.

Barkley was the dominant offensive player in the NFL in the 2024 season. He carried the ball 345 times for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had a remarkable 5.8 yards per carry average, and head coach Nick Sirianni was not afraid of getting accused of overusing his running back. He also caught 33-278-2.

The fact that Barkley rushed for nearly 900 yards less than he did in 2024 could turn out to be an advantage for him against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card game and the postseason games that follow.

Defenses were likely to double- and triple-team him after last year's explosive numbers. That's not the case in 2025 as he did not create the same fear in opposing defensive coordinators and players. Opponents are just as likely to pay attention to Hurts and wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as well as tight end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert's ability and availability in the red zone are huge factors. He caught 11 touchdown passes from Hurts and he turned 34 of his receptions into first downs. That makes him a priority for the San Francisco defense.

Niners defense has soft spots

The Eagles should find the San Francisco defense quite vulnerable. The 49ers gave up 21.8 points per game during the regular season, ranking 13th. They also gave up 340.2 yards per game, also ranking 13th in that category.

It may not come in the first half, but the Philadelphia offensive line should be able to take hold of the game in the 3rd and 4th quarters, possibly giving Barkley the ability to dominate the game.

The 49ers struggle badly when it comes to putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Nobody on the defense had more than 4.0 sacks during the season, and that weakness means that head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh are going to have to change their approach. It's one thing to play well enough in the regular season without a dominant sack artist, but it's quite another story to get the job done in the postseason without a pass rush.

A change in the approach may lead the 49ers to be vulnerable in other areas, and Barkley will be able to take advantage of it if there are any soft spots against the run.

The Niners are counting on linebacker Dee Winters to slow down the Philadelphia running game. Winters led the team with 101 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 passes defensed and 1 interception that he returned 74 yards for a TD. Tatum Bethune was second with 94 tackles, 4 TFL and 4 passes defensed, but he is on Injured Reserve with a groin injury.

The Niners certainly have a powerful offense led by Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, but the defense appears quite vulnerable to the exploits of Barkley and his powerful ground game.