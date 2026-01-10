The wheeling-and-dealing Detroit Pistons are going through the crucible every young championship hopeful must survive to reach the NBA Finals. After years of rebuilding, the franchise has finally developed a legitimate cornerstone in Cade Cunningham, assembled promising young talent, and cultivated a winning culture under J.B. Bickerstaff. However, they need a couple more upgrades to unseat the Oklahoma City Thunder. Thankfully for Pistons president Trajan Langdon, Zion Williamson's woebegone New Orleans Pelicans are quite literally approaching a point of no return with Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

Injuries, inconsistent play, and a lack of depth have plagued the Pelicans for years, and now they're staring down a rebuild without the necessary ammunition. Multiple reports indicate that the front office isn't willing to lower its sky-high asking prices for Murphy III or Jones either. For Williamson alone, a two-time All-Star whose trade value has dipped due to health concerns, New Orleans might fetch a single first-round pick in the current market. That's hardly enough to kickstart a meaningful reconstruction.

Pistons push chips all-in

New Orleans cannot afford another lost season, and holding onto depreciating assets serves no purpose playing for a basement dweller. Murphy III and Jones are precisely the type of two-way, scalable players every contender wants. The question is not whether they are worth a premium, but which team is uniquely positioned to pay it. Detroit is that team and Joe Dumars has to squeeze this leverage opportunity for every drop of value.

Pistons Trey Murphy III Herb Jones Jose Alvarado

Pelicans Tobias Harris Jadey Ivey Marcus Sasser 4 first round picks (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032) 2027 first-round pick swap option



Langdon's familiarity with both players cannot be overstated. The Duke alum scouted them, drafted them, and understands their character, work ethic, and ceiling better than almost anyone in the league. More importantly, he recognizes that championship windows are finite. Sometimes a franchise gets only one legitimate shot at contention (ask the Indiana Pacers), and hesitation can mean watching that opportunity slip away forever.

On the surface, four picks seem like a king’s ransom. However, the recent market provides a blueprint. The Desmond Bane extension framework was effectively three first-round picks. The Orlando Magic “paid” an extra first to shed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's lengthy, cumbersome contract. In this scenario, the Pistons are parting with an additional pick plus a swap option to acquire a defensive cornerstone on a team-friendly, long-term deal.

The beauty of this deal for Detroit lies in its flexibility. Both Murphy III and Jones are locked into long-term contracts, meaning the Pistons could recoup assets later by trading one or both if the experiment fails. They're not mortgaging their entire future. Langdon is making a calculated bet with built-in insurance. Recouping future assets is baked into the structure. Sitting uncomfortably in first place, making a basketball-only case for the move is pretty straightforward.

Jones brings elite perimeter defense, capable of locking down All-NBA level hubs while also providing steady three-point shooting. Murphy III adds another dimension as a legitimate three-level scorer. Together, they transform the Pistons from a team that occasionally competes into one that can genuinely challenge the Eastern Conference's elite for years. Keeping Jose Alvarado away from the New York Knicks and running the second unit is practically two wins in one.

A starting lineup of Cade Cunningham, Jones, Murphy III, Isaiah Stewart, and Jalen Duren is balanced, switchable, and modern. Jones anchors the defense at the point of attack, Murphy stretches the floor and punishes closeouts, and Cunningham finally operates with space and secondary playmaking. Stewart and Duren provide physicality without clogging the offense.

Cunningham would finally operate with two high-end wings who amplify his strengths rather than duplicate them. The bench would not suffer either. Duncan Robinson and Ausar Thompson bring energy, offensive firepower, and defensive length. Jose Alvarado, Caris LeVert, and Ronald Holland II slide into familiar roles. Langdon would still have the combined salaries of LeVert and Paul Reed ($20+ million) to pursue another contributor as well.

Pelicans need a hard pivot

For Joe Dumars, this trade provides desperately needed draft capital and financial flexibility. Alvarado replacement Marcus Sasser arrives as a serviceable, cost-controlled backup point guard under contract for next season. Tobias Harris's expiring deal comes off the books within months, creating immediate cap space.

Jaden Ivey, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, is the centerpiece player coming back to the Crescent City. The 23-year-old represents a natural, cheaper replacement for the underperforming Jordan Poole, who would likely be traded before next season regardless. New Orleans could benefit from a long evaluation window into Jaden Ivey's explosiveness, improving playmaking, and fit next to Derik Queen.

However, those four first-round picks (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032) plus 2027 swap rights are the real prize. This haul jumpstarts the rebuild, giving New Orleans a clean cap sheet and options galore. They could waive Williamson for extra relief if he doesn't return to All-Star form, or build around him with the incoming talent. Either way, the path forward is clearer than it's been in years.

The backcourt configuration becomes more flexible overnight. Dejounte Murray’s eventual return gives New Orleans a stabilizing presence, while Sasser and Jeremiah Fears round out the point guard minutes. Ivey, Poole, and Jordan Hawkins could operate off the ball. Up front, the roster remains functional while retaining optionality. Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey, Tobias Harris, and Karlo Matkovic can absorb minutes at one frontcourt spot. Dereck Queen, Kevon Looney, and Yves Missi anchor the other.

It is not a finished product, but it is a workable bridge roster that allows New Orleans to prioritize asset accumulation over short-term optics. Pelicans GM Troy Weaver drafted Ivey into the Motor City, so the connections go both ways in this deal. In a league where bold moves define dynasties, this trade has all the makings of a win-win.

The Pistons accelerate toward true multi-year contention, while the Pelicans finally get the tools for a proper reset. Everyone gets to reunite. As the trade deadline approaches, keep an eye on these connections. They might just spark the blockbuster that shakes up the NBA.