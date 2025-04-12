While the Tampa Bay Lightning have been busy clinching another playoff spot, one of their former first-rounders had a breakout campaign in the collegiate ranks. Isaac Howard, a left winger for the Michigan State Spartans, won the 2025 Hobey Baker Award on Friday. The news was announced at an award ceremony in St. Louis, announced NHL.com.

“Isaac Howard, a Tampa Bay Lightning forward prospect, won the 2025 Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Friday,” the article stated. “The 21-year-old Michigan State junior was voted the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey ahead of two other finalists: Boston College forward Ryan Leonard, now playing for the Washington Capitals, and University of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, a Minnesota Wild prospect.

It was an outstanding season for Howard, as he was fifth in the NCAA with 52 points (26 goals and 26 assists) in 37 games, and he won the Big Ten Player of the Year as well. However, time is running out for general manager Julien BriseBois and the Bolts' brass to bring him into the fold. Reports have indicated that Howard would return to school and could become a free agent next August. Will that happen? Or can BriseBois and head coach Jon Cooper convince Howard to join Tampa Bay in their latest hunt for a Stanley Cup?

Lightning look to make another run at Stanley Cup this postseason

Two problems exist with Tampa Bay trying to sign Howard. First off, in order to bring him straight to Amalie Arena, they would need to create cap space. Preferably in a hurry. Unfortunately, that can be tough this time of year, especially since the trade deadline has long passed by. Second, Howard has already indicated that he would prefer to return to Michigan State for his senior year, especially since they didn't win a national title this season.

Still, if Howard wants to fill that championship-sized hole, it might not be a bad idea to join the Lightning. After all, they are certainly one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and it would not be surprising to see them in the Stanley Cup Final once again. Their offense has improved quite a bit since bringing back Yanni Gourde and acquiring Oliver Bjorkstrand, and now the push for a title is in full focus. Is that a push that Howard will end up joining?