Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has grown by leaps and bounds as the leader of his team. In fact, he's no longer upset at the fact that he's drawing double teams the way he did on Sunday night in a 117-108 win over the Denver Nuggets. He's now taken to heart that substance matters way more than style when it comes to winning games in the toughest basketball league on the planet.

Speaking of having more substance than style, the Timberwolves star definitely did not mind at all what he was wearing into Ball Arena prior to the start of their clash against the Nuggets. He prioritized comfort over aesthetic, walking to the arena wearing a hoodie, jogging pants, and a pair of sunglasses while he was listening to some music using wired earphones.

This led to a hilarious remark from Charles Barkley on ESPN's Inside the NBA, as he questioned whether the Timberwolves star was ready to do battle against a division rival, or whether he was preparing for a slumber party.

“This dude going to bed?” Barkley remarked.

“This dude going to bed?" Charles Barkley after seeing Anthony Edwards’ pregame outfit 😅 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/jEEtG4KbEo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2026

Maybe the Nuggets thought the same, as Edwards lulled them to sleep with his impeccable decision-making against double teams in their nine-point victory over the home team.

Timberwolves play their best against the best

What makes the Timberwolves such a difficult team to face is that they can compete with anyone, raising their levels whenever needed. The problem, however, is that they have a tendency to play down to the opposition as well. Be that as it may, the Timberwolves took care of business against the Nuggets and are now 38-23 on the season, which is good for fourth at the present in the West standings.

If the season were to end today, the Timberwolves will be facing the Nuggets in the postseason. They definitely have the recipe to slow down Jokic and the Nuggets, so that would be an exciting matchup if this holds.