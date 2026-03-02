Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is an undisputed future first ballot Hall of Famer and he is certainly in the conversation of who is the best scorer to ever play for the NBA. Durant's legacy is secure; he has two championships to his name, he won two Finals MVPs, and he was a regular season MVP back in 2014.

The scrutiny that Durant draws, however, is understandable. He sacrificed a few legacy points by joining the Golden State Warriors (where he ended up winning a title), and he hasn't yet gotten over the hump as the undisputed best player on a team. He came close with the Oklahoma City Thunder a few times but he pulled the plug just as OKC was hitting its peak with the Durant-Russell Westbrook duo.

Now, many are convinced that Durant simply could not hack it as “the guy” — with Houston based rapper Killa Kyleon saying in a guest appearance on the Perk Unplugged segment of the Road Trippin' Show that the Rockets star maxes out as the “Robin”, not the “Batman”, of a contending team.

“I’m going to say this, and I’m going to look in the camera and say this. Easy Money, I rock with you my boy, but you’re the best Robin to ever pick up a basketball. You’re not a Batman. He’s not Batman,” Killa Kyleon said.

“He’s good for scoring, no doubt. He can pick that son of a b***h up and deliver, but when you need that team leadership and when you need that nucleus to where you need him to be Batman, he’s not going to be Bruce Wayne.”

Rockets' Kevin Durant remains one of the most polarizing stars of all-time

No one can ever dispute Durant's greatness. But some feel as though he cheated the game by joining the Warriors, and he's proceeded to fall short in every succeeding stop. With the Brooklyn Nets, he could only make it as far as the second round. His Phoenix Suns career ended on a whimper. And with the Rockets, he's still not the “Batman” the team needs, according to the rapper.

“I’m going to tell you this, he’s Nightwing. Nightwing was the best motherf**king version of Robin there ever was. He was finally a super hero of Batman’s caliber, but he always lived in the shadow. Everywhere he went, he never was the bus driver,” Killa Kyleon added.