The Toronto Maple Leafs have a one-game lead over the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Semi-Final, but now they're without goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who emerged as their starter thanks to his strong play in the 2024-25 regular season.

Stolarz was forced from Game 1 after his former Panthers teammate Sam Bennett collided with him; Stolarz had a concerning physical response, throwing up at the Toronto bench and even landing in the hospital.

Stolarz has since been released and joined his team, but his status for Game 2 isn't promising.

During Wednesday's morning skate in Toronto, Stolarz was absent; Joseph Woll took the bulk of the action in the starters net, while Matt Murray has been brought up from the American Hockey League, presumably to back up Woll for as the Maple Leafs hope to extend their series lead in Game 2.

Anthony Stolarz was absent from Leafs practice today. Joseph Woll took the starter’s net, with Matt Murray serving as the backup. (HT @markhmasters) pic.twitter.com/6zUJsMxEoU — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Maple Leafs have “moved on” after Sam Bennett faced no penalty

Not only did Bennett not get whistled for a penalty by the on-ice officials, but he also won't face any penalty from the NHL Department of Player Safety, who didn't so much as levy a fine against him.

Regardless, the Maple Leafs insist that they've moved on from the disappointing ruling, via The Toronto Star.

“We can’t control that,” said Max Pacioretty of the lack of penalty against Bennett. “We can only worry about what we can control as individuals and as a team. And we always want to stick up for one another and stick together And do it the right way.”

While coach Craig Berube wants his team to play physically, he doesn't want them to take retaliatory penalties that could potentially result in goals against.

“I’ve talked to my players about focusing on the game and playing the game hard and playing it the right way,” said Berube. “If there’s an opportunity to take the body — and I don’t care who it is — you go through them.

“But if you think you’re going to get back at Bennett, you’ll end up in the penalty box. We’ve got to focus on the game and play the game the way we need to play it.”

Game 2 between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM EST from Scotiabank Arena.