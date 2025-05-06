The Toronto Maple Leafs feared the worst when Anthony Stolarz left Game 1 against the Florida Panthers with an injury. There was speculation that the concussion spotter took out Stolarz, but we soon learned the real reason. He went to the bench at the television timeout and began vomiting from a possible head injury, which prompted the Leafs to bring him to the locker room for evaluation. According to a report on social media from Jonas Siegel, despite the uncertainty surrounding Stolarz's injury, Craig Berube isn't sure if Stolarz will miss Game 2.

“Craig Berube wouldn’t rule out Anthony Stolarz starting in Game 2: ‘Yeah I don’t know that yet … I’ll probably find out (later) today.'”

The Stolarz drama didn't end at the final buzzer and a 5-4 victory for the Maple Leafs. A postgame report showed that Stolarz was taken out of the arena on a stretcher and sent to a local hospital. Sam Bennett will not receive any supplemental discipline for the incident, and it seems like all parties are attempting to move on from the drama as they set their sights on Game 2 Wednesday night.

Playing Anthony Stolarz might not be a wise decision

Berube wouldn't disclose whether the injury was a concussion or the timeline for when Stolarz will return. However, there is plenty of speculation that the vomiting episode that was caught on camera is the result of a traumatic brain injury. It would not be easy to imagine Stolarz playing as early as Wednesday night if he has any health concerns. With the high risk of re-injuring himself, it'd be smart to play Joseph Woll in Game 2.

Woll was a bright spot for the Maple Leafs during last year's playoff run, and it's possible that Toronto would've moved past the Boston Bruins in the first round if he hadn't been injured in Game 6. Toronto could do much worse than Woll as their starting goaltender for Game 2, and they'll likely be very cautious with Stolarz's return.