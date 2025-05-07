ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to defend home ice as they host the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 2 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, William Nylander scored 33 seconds in to make it 1-0. He would add a second goal in the period before Seth Jones made it a one-goal game. Late in the first, Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly scored, making it 3-1. In the second period, Chris Tanev scored to make it 4-1, but Anthony Stolarz would leave the game with an injury, placing Joseph Woll in the net for Toronto, and giving the Panthers a chance to make the comeback. The Panthers struck twice in the first 4:30 of the third period, but Matthew Knies would make it 5-3 late in the third. Sam Bennett would get one back for Florida, but the Maple Leafs would win game one 5-4.

Here are the Panthers-Maple Leafs Stanley Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 2 Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -142

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Panthers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Panthers is led by Sam Reinhart, who led the team in goals and points in the regular season. He finished the regular season with 39 goals and 42 assists, good for 81 total points. Reinhart has two goals and four assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the top line by Aleksander Barkov, who was second on the team in points. He finished the regular season with 20 goals and 51 assists, good for 71 total points. Barkov has a goal and four assists in the playoffs. Carter Verhaeghe rounded out the line. Verhaeghe was fourth on the team in points, finishing the season with 20 goals and 33 assists. Verhaghe has two goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the second line is home to Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett was fifth on the team in points with 25 goals and 26 assists. Bennett has four goals and two assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Tkachuk played just 52 in the regular season, but scored 22 times and had 35 assists, placing him third on the team in points despite missing 30 games. Tkachuk has three goals and three assists in the playoffs. Finally, Brad Marchand has been solid in the playoffs, coming in with six assists.

It will be Sergei Bobrovsky in goal for the Panthers in this one. He was 33-19-2 on the year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Bobrovsky has a .886 save percentage with a 2.69 goals-against average in the playoffs.

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews leads the top line for the Maple Leafs. Marner led the team in points in the regular season, having 27 goals and 75 assists. Marner has a goal and eight assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Matthews was third on the team in points with 33 goals and 45 assists. Matthews has two goals and five assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Matthew Knies, who had 29 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. Knies has recorded four goals and an assist in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by William Nylander. Nylander was second on the team in points while leading the team in goals. He had 45 goals with 39 assists in the regular season. Nylander has five goals and seven assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by John Tavares, who finished the regular season with 38 goals and 36 assists. Tavares has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. Finally, Morgan Rielly was solid from the blue line, finishing the year with seven goals and 34 assists. Rielly has scored three times while adding an assist in the playoffs.

While there is the possibility Anthony Stolarz plays in game two, most likely it will be Joseph Woll. Woll was 27-14-1 this year with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He was shaky in his first playoff appearance, allowing three goals on 20 shots.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Panthers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. A major reason is the question of whether Anthony Stolarz will play or not. He has been great in the playoffs, and while Joseph Woll is a solid goaltender, he is not at the same level. Still, Sergei Bobrovsky has not been great recently. He has had a save percentage at or below .900 in each of the last four games. With questions in goal for Toronto, the safest play on this one is on the total. Take the over.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-115)