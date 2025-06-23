The Toronto Maple Leafs are expecting major changes to their team this summer. Toronto has already fired Brendan Shanahan following its loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs are expected to lose Mitch Marner in NHL Free Agency. And names such as John Tavares and Morgan Rielly could also leave town this offseason.

Rielly is the only name that is not a free agent. In fact, he is signed through the end of the decade. However, there are rumblings that the left-shot defender could be on the trade market. The Maple Leafs could look to see what they can get out of him in a deal.

There are some complications to be aware of. First, Rielly is not the player he used to be. He has noticeably lost a step, and just isn't moving like he once did. Moreover, he has a full no-movement clause. He isn't getting traded unless he wants to. And even then, he's only going to a team he is motivated to join.

Let's remove one of those barriers for the sake of discussion. If Rielly is willing to leave, which teams are the best landing spots? Here are two teams that could be great trade destinations for the Maple Leafs defender in the 2025 NHL offseason.

The Detroit Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last nine seasons. They are facing a ton of pressure to return to the postseason sooner rather than later. They have a lot of work to do this summer. And one item on the shopping list is a top-four defenseman.

Rielly could step into a second pairing role on the left side. He could help mentor some of the team's young stars on the back end such as Simon Edvinsson, Moritz Seider, and the incoming Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Rielly may even see his production increase with less responsibility on him.

The Red Wings could certainly balk at Rielly's contract. He is 31 years old, and $7.5 million is a lot to guarantee for a player in this stage of his career. However, if Toronto and Detroit can make something work, the Red Wings could benefit quite nicely.

Every player dreams of winning a championship with their hometown team. No matter the sport you play, lifting the trophy while representing the team you grew up idolizing is something all athletes can relate to. Rielly could chase a championship with his hometown Vancouver Canucks if he accepts a trade.

The Maple Leafs could be willing to send Rielly to Vancouver this summer. The Canucks are seeking help on the left-side of their blueline. And they've been connected to various names on the trade market. Vancouver is also to motivated to win after not making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.

Beyond the hometown aspect, there are other reasons for Rielly to make the move. He could play with one of the best defensemen in the world in Quinn Hughes. Moreover, he could learn from a former star blueliner in Adam Foote, who is the new Canucks coach.

The Canucks, like the Red Wings, may balk at the contract. Vancouver has other needs, much like Detroit, so the financial aspect will need to be ironed out. But the Maple Leafs defenseman makes a ton of sense for the Canucks if they can swing a deal with Toronto this summer.