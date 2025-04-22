The Detroit Red Wings missed the postseason once again this season, marking nine years since their last playoff berth.

The team finished the season with a 39-35-8 record, sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference. Their 86 points also marked a decline from the 2023-24 season, where they missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker, with 91 points.

It's been a frustrating stretch for the team, as they struggle to take the next step. While other rebuilding Atlantic Division opponents like the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens have managed to build back a more competitive group, the Red Wings have stagnated.

The team has tried to build through the draft, integrating young talent into the lineup. The likes of Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Simon Edvinsson are already key pieces and are likely to only get better. Meanwhile, Marco Kasper had a great rookie season, and the team has other prospects who have yet to make the jump to the NHL. At the same time, while Detroit's young talent may help them get back to the playoffs sooner rather than later, it still feels like they're a ways off from any hopes of truly contending.

As a result, the team could see a larger roster turnover this summer.

Many UFAs won't return

The Red Wings don't have a ton of notable free agents, but will still have a few decisions to make.

In net, Alex Lyon is set to hit free agency after two seasons in Detroit. He's played a total of 74 games with the team, posting a .901 save percentage. However, with both Cam Talbot and Petr Mrazek signed through next season, Lyon could depart for a better opportunity elsewhere.

Then, on the blue line, both William Lagesson and Jeff Petry will be free agents. While Lagesson only played seven games with Detroit, Petry has been with the team since 2023. The Red Wings already have six defenders likely to return next season, and given that Petry is 37 years old, it seems like a split is likely.

Up front, Craig Smith and Tyler Motte will also be due for extensions. Either could be back, but one has to imagine that if Detroit can find upgrades, they'll take the opportunity to do it.

However, the team's biggest free agent decision to make will be with Patrick Kane. The winger has played 122 games with the team across two seasons, scoring at an 82-game pace of 28 goals and 71 points. Despite his age, Kane has been a key part of the forward group and is the most likely free agent to be brought back.

Regardless of what the team does with Kane, though, expect a good chunk of the others not to return.

Urgency from Steve Yzerman as pressure mounts

When Yzerman took over as the Red Wings' general manager in 2019, his decision brought a lot of hope to the franchise. Yzerman had built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a contender over his time with the team, which resulted in two Stanley Cups following his departure. After six years in Detroit, though, he doesn't have much to show for.

Yzerman has built the Red Wings roster with an eye for long-term success. He's built through the draft and has typically avoided signing big-money, long-term contracts. But with his patient approach not leading to results thus far, there's an argument to be made that he should be on the hot seat. As a result, we could see Yzerman get more aggressive in his additions this summer.

The Red Wings have been moderately active over the last few offseasons. They've added the likes of Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane, J.T. Compher, Ben Chiarot, and others. However, this could be the year the team looks for an even larger upgrade.

Red Wings go big in free agency

In terms of that larger upgrade, look for the Red Wings to be active in free agency. The team has over $20 million in cap space to work with and limited restricted free agents. As a result, the Red Wings are in a prime position to spend big this summer.

An issue the team encountered this season is that they didn't get much secondary scoring. While Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and Patrick Kane led the way offensively, there was a steep drop-off in production from there. Vladimir Tarasenko was the team's biggest addition up front last summer, but the winger's first year in Detroit was underwhelming. By the end of the season, the team ranked 22nd in goals, and we can expect they'll attempt to address it this summer.

It's not a great free agent market, but the Red Wings don't have a ton of options. They don't have an excess of draft capital, and given their position, are still best suited to build long-term. But on the flip side, they need to do something to help progress come along quicker. As a result, expect the team to be in on some of this summer's top free agent forwards.