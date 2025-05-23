The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This crushing playoff defeat was different, however. It marks the end of John Tavares' contract with the Leafs, which was the move that launched them into contention in 2018. Where could Tavares go to round out his NHL career? Is a return to the Maple Leafs in store? Or will he head west to join the young San Jose Sharks or Anaheim Ducks?

Tavares signed one of the largest free agency contracts in NHL history when he joined the Maple Leafs. He spurned the New York Islanders, who drafted him first overall in 2009, to join his hometown team. Even with some great individual seasons sprinkled through his time in Toronto, the team never made the conference final. He could stay in The Six, looking to bring his childhood team to glory. Or, he could pack his bags and help a young team get over the hill.

Where will John Tavares land in free agency? Here are the best arguments for the Maple Leafs, Sharks, and Ducks as the best options.

John Tavares stays in Toronto

When Tavares left the Islanders in the first place, he preached how much he wanted to go home. His wife was pregnant at the time, the Leafs were building a young contender, and they offered him the same annual salary as the Isles did. The now-infamous picture of him in Maple Leafs bedsheets was the cherry on top. With another choice ahead of him, the most obvious contender is a return to the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs also have Mitch Marner hitting free agency on July 1. If he leaves, Toronto will have plenty of money to re-sign Tavares and extend Matthew Knies. Tavares could also take a pay cut to stay in Toronto, with CapWages projecting his next deal as a shade under $8 million. Without the satisfaction of a deep playoff run, Tavares could stay with the Maple Leafs.

Signing with the Sharks seven years later

When Tavares was listening to offers before signing with the Maple Leafs, the Sharks offered him a massive contract. They offered him $13 million per year, which would have made him the highest-paid player in the league. He still decided to go to Toronto, and San Jose pivoted to add Erik Karlsson. Now, as San Jose looks to power out of a rebuild, they could circle back to add Tavares this time.

The Sharks will have plenty of money to spend and could give Tavares the biggest deal again. After a great rookie season from Macklin Celebrini, bolstering their depth should be the goal for the offseason. Tavares would be the perfect fit for the team, and San Jose will have over $40 million in cap space. This relationship could finally click seven years after their close call.

The Ducks are a similar fit to the Sharks

The Ducks have a young core that needs to take a step forward soon. They hired three-time Stanley Cup Champion Joel Quenneville to lead the group, amid all of the controversy that came with that. General manager Pat Verbeek and Quenneville should be focused on adding offensive talent to their team, as opposed to the grit and grind they have added in the past. Tavares provides that while still “playing the right way,” which is undoubtedly a phrase the Ducks will use one million times in the next three years.

The Ducks have young stars who they are hoping will take a step forward. While the addition of Tavares won't make them immediate Stanley Cup contenders, it will provide some veteran leadership to the locker room. Tavares plays a solid 200-foot game as a center and scores, which will be key for their young players trying to find a spot in the lineup.

Wherever Tavares lands, he should be a valuable veteran for the next few years. His production has stayed consistent over the years, as he scored the second-most goals of his career this year. The Maple Leafs got great regular-season production from Tavares, but a team looking for a playoff boost may not look to him because of Toronto's failures. That's where rebuilding teams like the Ducks and Sharks come in.