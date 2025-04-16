The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Maple Leafs posted a simple message on X, formerly known as Twitter, to fire up the fans.

“Battle of Ontario,” the Maple Leafs posted on X.

The Maple Leafs are locked into the top spot in the Atlantic Division with 106 points after 81 games, and they are too far back to catch the Washington Capitals for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, so they are locked into the No. 2 seed. Senators are locked into the top Wild Card spot with 95 points as well, so the first-round matchup is set.

This is of course a tense rivalry between the two franchises, coined the Battle of Ontario. The Maple Leafs and Senators have met four times in the playoffs in their histories, with Toronto coming out on top all four times. The last time the two teams met was in 2004, with the Maple Leafs beating the Senators in seven games.

Going into this year's matchup, the Maple Leafs will be favored, as the Senators are a young team going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time. Regardless, the fans are pumped up for this matchup. Let's get to some of the best reactions.

“Finally. Glad Ottawa is in the mix again to restore this legendary rivalry,” @joshmoxey wrote.

“i'm legit gonna have a heart attack during that series,” @ma34hewsss_ wrote.

“For the love of Christ, please win this series,” @thenickster15 wrote.

“I don't know my heart could take it. But I'm excited for it,” wrote @ZachNel94375526.

Maple Leafs fans are justified in their nerves given the team's playoff performances over the last decade, but it will still be an interesting matchup between an experienced team trying to get over the hump and a young one looking to turn heads in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.