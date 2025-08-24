Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been banged up in recent years, and taken quite a few head injuries. Dolphins fans hope their quarterback is able to stay healthy this season. While the starter has played some in the NFL preseason, he is also making some interesting comments.

His latest admission came after a Dolphins preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Miami's starting quarterback said he actually welcomed taking some physical hits.

“It felt good to get hit again — maybe that’s not what people want to hear … Was that the result we wanted? No, but in my head it was alright to have gotten touched,” Tagovailoa said, per ESPN.

The Dolphins ended up defeating Jacksonville, 14-6. Miami finished their preseason schedule with a 2-0-1 record. Tagovailoa went 4-for-8 passing, for 49 yards and a touchdown.

“We got to see how guys came back from adversity,” Tagovailoa said, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “We had a lot of opportunities (Saturday night) to learn from some of those things, and we got to see how guys reacted.”

Tagovailoa was the NFL passing yards leader in the 2023 season. He also made the Pro Bowl that year.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins look to have a great season

The Dolphins made the playoffs in 2023, but missed the postseason in 2024. Miami won just eight games during the 2024 campaign.

One of the reasons why Miami struggled was because Tagovailoa was hurt. He missed several games while recuperating. The Dolphins quarterback experienced a head injury, and some medical doctors spoke out that he should consider retiring from NFL football.

The Dolphins quarterback ultimately rejected those assertions. He returns to lead a Miami team looking to knock off the Buffalo Bills as the best squad in the AFC East.

Tagovailoa finished the 2024 season with 2,867 passing yards, and 19 touchdowns. He completed about 73 percent of his passes. Those numbers were down from the 2023 campaign, when he threw for a career-high 4,624 yards passing.

Miami opens their 2025 regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on September 7.