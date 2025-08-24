The Las Vegas Raiders had been quietly optimistic heading into the 2025 season. This was especially true after trading for Geno Smith to stabilize their quarterback position. In the NFL, though, stability is always fragile. That point was hammered home in the preseason finale when backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffered a fractured right wrist. That will sideline him for six to eight weeks. O’Connell’s absence immediately shifts the Raiders’ quarterback depth chart into flux. It creates an urgent question: who will step in as Smith’s safety net? With the regular season around the corner, the Raiders must act quickly to identify their best option.

Progress and Setbacks

The Raiders have steadily retooled their offense over the past two seasons, and the results are becoming hard to overlook. Brock Bowers took the league by storm as a rookie by leading all tight ends in receptions and yards. He should have an even bigger sophomore campaign. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty also looks ready to make an early impact, adding another explosive element to the unit. Sure, Las Vegas still has plenty of work to do on defense before being viewed as true contenders. However, their offensive firepower makes them a team no opponent should take lightly.

Las Vegas wrapped up its 2025 preseason on August 23 with a 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the exhibition slate winless at 0-2-1. Their preseason included a Week 1 tie against the Seattle Seahawks (23-23), a narrow Week 2 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers (22-19), and the finale setback to Arizona. The bad news didn’t stop with the record, though. Again, O’Connell fractured his right wrist in the preseason finale and is now expected to miss significant time. The timing couldn’t be worse, as the Raiders head into the regular season with playoff hopes and a reshaped offense designed to take a big step forward.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Las Vegas Raiders' best QB options to replace injured O'Connell as Geno Smith's backup.

Option 1: Stick with Rookie Cam Miller

The most straightforward solution would be to hand the backup job to rookie Cam Miller. Miller was thrust into extended duty after O’Connell’s injury in the finale. He finished with 102 yards on 12-of-24 passing, though much of that production came during garbage time. Yes, Miller showed flashes. That said, he also looked overwhelmed against Arizona’s second- and third-string defenders.

It’s not hard to see why sticking with Miller is risky. The Raiders view themselves as an improving team in the AFC. Smith’s durability can’t be taken for granted. Counting on an untested rookie as the next man up feels like a gamble. It's one that head coach Pete Carroll may be unwilling to take. Miller has a future in this league, but asking him to serve as Smith’s insurance policy in a pivotal season is likely too much, too soon.

Option 2: Sign Veteran Carson Wentz

If the Raiders want a quick fix, Carson Wentz is the most obvious free agent to target. At 32 years old, Wentz is no longer a long-term solution. However, he still has the size, arm strength, and experience to step in immediately if Smith were to go down. Wentz’s career has been a rollercoaster. He has gone from MVP candidate in Philadelphia to journeyman stops in Washington and Indianapolis. Still, he brings something Miller cannot: proven NFL starts.

Wentz wouldn’t cost much more than a short-term deal. The Raiders could cut ties once O’Connell returns. His familiarity with different offensive schemes could help him adapt quickly to Carroll’s system. Yes, Wentz isn’t the ideal answer for a team trying to build for the future. On the flip side, he could provide the steady hand the Raiders need to get through the first two months of the season.

Option 3: Trade for Kyle Trask

Article Continues Below

Another path would be to pursue a trade, and Kyle Trask could be a logical target. Trask has spent most of his career buried behind veteran starters in Tampa Bay. That said, he remains a young quarterback with untapped potential. Raiders general manager John Spytek’s ties to the Buccaneers organization could facilitate discussions. This could give Las Vegas an inside track if Trask becomes available.

Acquiring Trask would come at a modest cost, likely a mid-to-late-round pick. However, the payoff could be greater than a short-term bandage like Wentz. Trask is still developing, but he offers more upside than Miller. He could also eventually become a long-term backup, or even a spot starter—if Smith falters. The Raiders are trying to balance present urgency with future planning. As such, Trask provides the rare opportunity to check both boxes.

Option 4: Monitor Quarterback Cuts Across the League

Finally, the Raiders could choose patience, scanning the league as teams trim down to 53 players. Every year, capable veterans are released, and 2025 will be no exception. Players like Kenny Pickett, Jameis Winston, Taylor Heinicke, Trey Lance, or Case Keenum could find themselves available depending on roster decisions elsewhere.

This strategy requires risk tolerance. Waiting means fewer reps for whoever comes in late. Of course, it also means finding an affordable option with starting experience. For a front office trying to stretch its resources, this might be the most pragmatic route. If O’Connell’s injury heals on the shorter end of his timeline, a short-term rental could make more sense than committing resources to a bigger name.

Urgency Meets Opportunity

The Raiders’ backup quarterback situation underscores the razor-thin margins NFL teams deal with every preseason. Aidan O’Connell’s injury has left a hole that must be filled, and quickly. Whether it’s trusting Cam Miller, rolling the dice on Carson Wentz, trading for Kyle Trask, or scanning the waiver wire, Las Vegas can’t afford to get this decision wrong.

For a team finally building offensive momentum behind Geno Smith, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty, the wrong backup could derail months of progress. The Raiders don’t need a star. They just need stability. And as cutdown day approaches, Pete Carroll and John Spytek’s next move at quarterback will speak volumes about how seriously this team is taking its 2025 campaign.